Report: Panthers seek to interview Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for head coach

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019 as the team's quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator before this season after Brian Daboll left to become head coach of the New York Giants.

In Dorsey's first season calling plays, the Bills finished second in total offense at 397.6 yards per game and second in points, at 28.4 per game.

Dorsey, 41, began his coaching career in Carolina, having spent 2013 to 2017 as the Panthers' quarterbacks coach. He helped lead Cam Newton to the NFL MVP award in 2015. He was in the Panthers' pro scouting department in 2011 and '12.

Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters Monday that the Panthers are not expecting to interview a large group. Dan Morgan, the Panthers' assistant general manager, previously worked in the Bills' front office as the director of player personnel from 2018 to 2020.

The Panthers also have requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to reports. Steichen and Johnson also were requested by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

Carolina also is expected to interview former Colts coach and Bills quarterback Frank Reich and former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell.

Interim coach Steve Wilks is expected to interview this week. Wilks went 6-6 after replacing Matt Rhule, keeping the Panthers in the playoff hunt until Week 17.

Additionally, Rapoport reported Monday that Bills senior director of pro personnel Malik Boyd will interview for the vacant Tennessee Titans general manager job. Boyd, 52, recently participated in the NFL's front-office accelerator program, which aims to connect minority front-office prospects with ownership groups and senior executives from the league's 32 teams.

"I would say the biggest takeaway for me was essentially the networking portion of it, with ownership, other executives from ball clubs across the league," Boyd told The Buffalo News last month. "I saw benefit and value just from the standpoint of exposure."