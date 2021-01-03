 Skip to main content
Report: Panthers seek to interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for GM opening
  • Updated
Joe Schoen Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane (left) and assistant GM Joe Schoen (Photo: Buffalo Bills)

 By Craig Melvin

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy, according to the NFL Network. Schoen spent seven years in Carolina's scouting department, where he broke into the NFL as an intern.

The Panthers' initial requests also include Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio and Browns Vice President of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, with more requests to come, per the report.

Before coming to Buffalo, Schoen was the Miami Dolphins player personnel director and was the first front office hire made by Brandon Beane when he became Bills' GM in 2017. Beane and Schoen worked together for the Panthers. 

Schoen spent eight years in various roles with the Dolphins after leaving the Panthers.

