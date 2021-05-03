Report: Panthers request permission to interview Bills' Dan Morgan for assistant GM opening

Brandon Beane has been fortunate to keep the front office he's assembled with the Buffalo Bills together for this long.

The Buffalo Bills' general manager's luck in that regard, however, may soon run out.

According to a report Monday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission from the Bills to interview Dan Morgan for their opening at assistant general manager.

Morgan has been the Bills' director of player personnel since 2018. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was the first to connect Morgan to the job in Carolina, naming him "one to watch" in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.

The dots to connect Morgan to that job are easy to follow. Morgan is a former first-round draft pick of the Panthers who played linebacker for the team from 2001-07.