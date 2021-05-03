Report: Panthers request permission to interview Bills' Dan Morgan for assistant GM opening

Brandon Beane has been fortunate to keep the front office he's assembled with the Buffalo Bills together for this long.
The Buffalo Bills' general manager's luck in that regard, however, may soon run out.
According to a report Monday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission from the Bills to interview Dan Morgan for their opening at assistant general manager.
Morgan has been the Bills' director of player personnel since 2018. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer was the first to connect Morgan to the job in Carolina, naming him "one to watch" in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.
The dots to connect Morgan to that job are easy to follow. Morgan is a former first-round draft pick of the Panthers who played linebacker for the team from 2001-07.
He started his personnel career in Seattle in 2010, at the same time that Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer was working in the Seahawks' front office as an area scout. Both Fitterer and Morgan climbed the personnel ladder at the same time. Fitterer would go on to serve as the Seahawks' director of college scouting, co-director of player personnel and vice president of football operations before taking over as the Panthers' GM earlier this year.
Morgan was most recently the Seahawks' director of pro scouting before he joined the Bills.
During their time together in Seattle, Morgan and Fitterer forged a close friendship. So close, in fact, that their families have vacationed together, Morgan told the Panthers' official website after Fitterer was hired.
"I think he's going to be a great leader for the Panthers because of the way he works with people," Morgan said. "He knows how to communicate, how to delegate authority, and how to treat people with respect through the organization."