Report: Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere to make pre-draft visit with Bills

The Buffalo Bills will host Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere on one of their 30 pre-draft visits, according to a report.

Dan Hope, the Ohio State beat writer for Eleven Warriors, reported that Petit-Frere had visits lined up with the Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

Petit-Frere, a redshirt junior, is a 6-foot-5, 316-pounder who ran the 40-yard dash in 5.14 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He made 22 career starts with the Buckeyes, leaving school with one year of college eligibility. The consensus top offensive line prospect in the country coming out of high school in Tampa, Fla., Petit-Frere redshirted as a freshman in 2018.

He's ranked 82nd on ESPN's list of top available prospects and 73rd on CBS Sports' list, which projects him as a candidate to be chosen in the third round.

