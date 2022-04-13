Report: Iowa State RB Breece Hall joins list of Bills' top-30 visits

Add Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the list of pre-draft official visits to the Buffalo Bills.

Hall, one of the few three-down, complete backs in the 2022 draft class, could be the first running back taken. His visit was reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Hall is visiting Houston and also has had visits with Washington and the New York Giants.

He rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He also had 36 receptions. He had five touchdowns of 75-plus yards in college. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Others previously reported to have been among the 30 visits to Buffalo that a team is allowed before the draft are: running backs Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M and James Cook of Georgia, Alabama receiver John Metchie, Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson, Ohio State tackle-guard Nicholas Petit-Frere, Memphis guard/center Dylan Parham, UCLA guard Sean Rhyan, and safeties Lewis Cine of Georgia and Nick Cross of Maryland.

