Report: Former Steelers safety Sean Davis set to visit Bills

Free agent safety Sean Davis is scheduled to visit the Bills on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis, 27, played in all 16 games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers with one start and made 12 tackles. He took 55 snaps on defense and five on special teams.

He was a second-round pick in 2016 and has played in 62 career games with five interceptions and 262 tackles. He was a regular starter in 2017 and 2018.

Davis, listed at 6-1 and 205 pounds, signed with Washington during free agency last year but he was released during final roster cutdown before the regular season began and re-signed with the Steelers.