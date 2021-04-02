Report: Former Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark visiting Bills

Former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark is making a free agent visit with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Clark, a third-round pick in 2016, has played 47 games with the Colts, with 15 starts and is coming off a torn Achilles.
Clark made three starts, including a Week 13 game against the Houston Texans in which he was injured on the first offensive series. Preliminary tests showed a torn Achilles and an MRI exam confirmed the tear the next day, ending his season.
Clark, 27, is listed at 6 feet, 5 inches and 311 pounds. He played 13.5% of the Colts' offensive snaps and 12.7% of the snaps on special teams.