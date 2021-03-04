Report: Former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy set to visit Bills

Former Carolina Panthers punter Michael Palardy is expected to visit the Bills on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Palardy did not play last season after tearing a knee ligament while playing basketball with his son.

He was released last month in a salary cap move. He had signed a three-year, $7.25 million deal in 2018.

According to the report, Palardy is expected to be ready this season after having surgery to repair a torn ACL seven months ago.

Palardy, 28, joined the Panthers during the 2016 regular season when current Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were with Carolina.

He spent three seasons as their starter in his second stint with the organization. He previously was on their offseason roster earlier in 2016. He also bounced around several other teams, having been on offseason rosters for the Raiders, Rams, Ravens, Colts, Browns and Falcons. He also spent time with Toronto in the CFL.

In his career, he has averaged 45.3 yards per punt, with 83 of 243 punts placed inside the opponent's 20-yard line in 55 games.