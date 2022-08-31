Report: Former Bills tight end O.J. Howard expected to sign with Cincinnati Bengals

Former Bills tight end O.J. Howard, who was released Tuesday, seems to have quickly found a new home.
Howard is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, and assuming he passes a physical, is expected to sign, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Howard’s entire base salary of $1.945 million was guaranteed, and the Bills will have to eat that money. Howard will count $2.62 million against the Bills’ cap this year and another $625,000 in dead money next year – all for a player who will end up not playing a down in the regular season.
When the Bills signed Howard, it was thought he would replace Tommy Sweeney as the No. 2 tight end. Instead, that spot will now come down to either Sweeney or Quintin Morris, who both made the initial 53-man roster.