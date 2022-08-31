 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Former Bills tight end O.J. Howard expected to sign with Cincinnati Bengals

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Broncos second

Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard (8) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter Aug. 20 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Former Bills tight end O.J. Howard, who was released Tuesday, seems to have quickly found a new home. 

Howard is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, and assuming he passes a physical, is expected to sign, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Howard’s entire base salary of $1.945 million was guaranteed, and the Bills will have to eat that money. Howard will count $2.62 million against the Bills’ cap this year and another $625,000 in dead money next year – all for a player who will end up not playing a down in the regular season.

When the Bills signed Howard, it was thought he would replace Tommy Sweeney as the No. 2 tight end. Instead, that spot will now come down to either Sweeney or Quintin Morris, who both made the initial 53-man roster.

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News