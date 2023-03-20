Former Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson is reportedly heading to Vegas.

According to a report Monday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. A sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2019, Johnson appeared in every game over the past two seasons, including making three starts in 2022 as the team dealt with injuries at the position. He played 22% of the defensive snaps and finished with 25 tackles and one interception.

For his career, Johnson appeared in 60 games in the regular season for the Bills, making four starts. His primary role with the Bills came on special teams, as he made 19 tackles in that department, including a career-best seven last season.

The Bills were able to re-sign safety Jordan Poyer last week, and should also get Micah Hyde back from injury in 2023 as the two projected starters. General Manager Brandon Beane also said last week that Damar Hamlin is intent on resuming his career after going into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. As such, the team's depth at safety is in pretty decent shape, which potentially led to Johnson seeking a different opportunity.

Johnson also appeared in all eight of the Bills’ playoff games during his four years with the team. He made seven tackles against the Bengals in the Bills’ divisional loss in January.

Johnson becomes the third unrestricted free agent to depart the Bills this offseason, following linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Bears) and quarterback Case Keenum (Texans).