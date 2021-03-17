Report: Former Bills receiver John Brown joining Raiders

John Brown has a new team.

The former Buffalo Bills receiver has agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported on Wednesday. The deal could be worth up to $5.5 million.

The Bills already have found Brown's replacement in veteran receiver Emanuel Sanders, with whom the Bills reached an agreement on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints announced they intended to release Sanders. The deal is expected to be finalized on Thursday after Sanders is officially released by the Saints and undergoes a physical examination in Buffalo.

Brown, who the Bills released last week after he spent two seasons with them, played in only nine games while dealing with injuries last season. He had 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Brown caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards and five TDs.

Brown will join a Raiders receiving corps that includes Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfroe and Bryan Edwards. The team released one other receiver, Tyrell Williams, this offseason, while another, Nelson Agholor, signed with the New England Patriots.

