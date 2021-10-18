Report: Ex-Bills All-Pro returner Andre Roberts cut by Houston Texans

Former Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts has been released by the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing a league source.
Roberts, 33, signed a two-year contract with the Texans in the offseason after two seasons with the Bills.
Roberts has eight punt returns this season for 33 yards, including one return for 11 yards. His 4.1 yards per return average is the lowest in the NFL among qualified returnees. He is averaging 21.8 yards per kickoff return on 18 returns. He dealt with a knee injury during the preseason.
Roberts led the NFL in the 2020 season by averaging 30.0 yards per kick return. He spent the past two seasons with the Bills, appearing in 28 regular-season games. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, including each of his two years in Buffalo. For his career, Roberts has averaged 9.0 yards per punt return with three touchdowns, and averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return with two scores.