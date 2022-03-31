Report: Cole Beasley played through three broken ribs during 2021 season for Bills

"Cole was a big part of our success. We brought him here in '19 with some of that free agent class, and that was Josh Allen's second year, we had kind of fixed the cap, and a lot of credit goes to Cole," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. "He did some really good things here. I think the Covid thing, I mean we all know he had a strong stance, and I think it just, it was tough on him, it was tough on his family. You know, not everyone agreed with some of his comments or his viewpoints – and I’m not talking about in the building, I’m talking about just ... he just felt that maybe a change for he and his family would be best if we could find the right spot.