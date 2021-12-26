Report: Cole Beasley fined nearly $100K for repeatedly violating NFL's Covid-19 protocols

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Cole Beasley has reportedly violated the NFL's Covid-19 protocols multiple times this season.

Those violations, according to a report Sunday from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, have cost Beasley in the range of $100,000.

Beasley, who is currently on the league's reserve/Covid-19 list after a positive test, will not play Sunday against the New England Patriots in the Bills' biggest game of the season.

According to the report, Beasley has been fined "multiple times." That includes once for $14,600 in August when league officials were at One Bills Drive to review the protocols, a fine that Beasley acknowledged on social media at the same time as fellow receiver Isaiah McKenzie was fined. Beasley said he was fine taking "five steps" into the team facility without a mask.

"The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league," Mortensen reported.