 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Cole Beasley fined nearly $100K for repeatedly violating NFL's Covid-19 protocols
0 comments
top story topical

Report: Cole Beasley fined nearly $100K for repeatedly violating NFL's Covid-19 protocols

Support this work for $1 a month
Day One at Buffalo Bills minicamp (copy) (copy)

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been fined about $100,000 by the NFL this season for violating the league's Covid-19 protocols.

 JAmes P. McCoy/News file photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Cole Beasley has reportedly violated the NFL's Covid-19 protocols multiple times this season.

Those violations, according to a report Sunday from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, have cost Beasley in the range of $100,000.

Beasley, who is currently on the league's reserve/Covid-19 list after a positive test, will not play Sunday against the New England Patriots in the Bills' biggest game of the season. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

According to the report, Beasley has been fined "multiple times." That includes once for $14,600 in August when league officials were at One Bills Drive to review the protocols, a fine that Beasley acknowledged on social media at the same time as fellow receiver Isaiah McKenzie was fined. Beasley said he was fine taking "five steps" into the team facility without a mask.

"The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league," Mortensen reported. 

Despite being unavailable to play Sunday, Beasley will still collect his game check of $261,111. The agreement between the league and the NFL Players' Association allows even unvaccinated players such as Beasley to receive their full pay even if they miss a game because of Covid-19.

According to Mortensen's report, several team executives believe that in 2022, if an unvaccinated player misses time because of landing on the Covid-19 list, that player should not be paid for the game or games he misses.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News