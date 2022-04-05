 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report: Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely to make top-30 visit to Bills

APTOPIX Kansas Coastal Carolina Football (copy)

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) had 12 touchdown catches during the 2021 season.

 Nell Redmond
Brandon Beane said at the start of the offseason depth at tight end was something he wanted to address.

The team had just one true tight end on the roster last season behind starter Dawson Knox. That was Tommy Sweeney, who by the end of the season was a regular, healthy inactive.

Beane addressed that issue in free agency by signing former first-round draft pick O.J. Howard. The Buffalo Bills' general manager might not be done, though.

According to a report Tuesday from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Bills will use one of their 30 pre-draft visits on Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.

A 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, Likely led all tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 12 receiving touchdowns in 2021. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference after finishing with 59 catches for 912 yards in 13 starts, helping Coastal Carolina win its first bowl game in program history. Likely played wide receiver in high school in Massachusetts before converting to tight end in college. During the 2020 season, he averaged 20.0 yards per catch (30 catches for 601 yards), which ranked 10th in the FBS. He also played through a lower-body injury that required surgery after the season.

Likely is ranked No. 88 on ESPN's list of top available prospects, while CBS Sports has him ranked No. 111. That would make him a third- or fourth-round prospect.

