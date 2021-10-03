Report Card: Well-deserved straight As for Bills after blowout win over Texans

Because of the weather, the Bills needed to be able to run the ball, and they did. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss got 14 carries each – turning those into 140 yards, 79 from Singletary and 61 from Moss. Quarterback Josh Allen added 41 yards on six carries, as the Bills had three runs of 15-plus yards. Even backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky got in on the fun, rushing three times for 12 yards and a touchdown during garbage time. If there’s one area of concern, it’s in short yardage. Two of the first three times the Bills ran the ball when needing 2 yards or less for a first down, they failed, including when Moss lost 5 yards on a third-and-1 carry from the Houston 3-yard line in the second quarter, resulting in the offense having to settle for a field goal.

It started with an "F" after Allen’s first throw of the game was a bad overthrow intended for Stefon Diggs resulting in an interception by Texans safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. His next throw, also intended for Diggs, wasn’t much better as it sailed out of bounds. Allen settled in from there, though, completing all three of his passes for 47 yards on the opening touchdown drive, which was capped by a 25-yard connection with tight end Dawson Knox. Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception. The new offensive line surrendered just one sack. Allen, though, said after the game he put too many throws in dangerous territory, and that felt like an accurate statement. He was fortunate that a couple of other throws weren’t intercepted. Diggs took some tough hits on his way to finishing with seven catches for 114 yards, while Emmanuel Sanders continues to look like a smart free-agent acquisition, finishing with five catches for 74 yards. Slot receiver Cole Beasley had a quiet game – just two catches for 16 yards – while No. 4 receiver Gabriel Davis was targeted just once on a pass that went incomplete.