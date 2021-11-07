Report Card: Undisciplined penalties, unwatchable offense lead to ugly grades in Bills' loss

Isaiah McKenzie was solid on his kick returns, averaging 32.2 yards on four attempts, with a long of 45 yards that gave the offense good field position. Tyler Bass continued his excellent season by hitting both of his field-goal attempts. Punter Matt Haack averaged just 38.0 net yards on his three attempts. With a chance to pin the Jaguars deep in their own end in the fourth quarter, Haack punted it into the end zone. The Bills needed a better effort there. All three of Bass’ kickoffs went for touchbacks. That was smart coaching, because Agnew is one of the more dangerous returners in the NFL.

Let’s not sugarcoat things: This was easily the worst loss of Sean McDermott’s career as the Bills’ coach in the regular season. The team wasn’t ready to play – and that falls directly at the feet of the head coach. The Bills are an undisciplined football team at the moment – again, the head coach has to own that. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s group has no identity right now. The only trip to the red zone failed, and the offense continues to look as lost as ever near the goal line. The Bills also played maddeningly conservative at the end of the first half. Taking over on their 20-yard line with 1:26 left and no timeouts, the Bills gained 12 yards on two plays and took nearly a minute off the clock. The decision not to push for a score in that sequence was inexplicable. McDermott owned up to making the wrong decision to allow the Jaguars to attempt a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter instead of accepting a penalty and allowing the defense to try to get a stop on what would have been third-and-15 against a rookie quarterback. The analytics also suggested punting on fourth-and-7 from the Jacksonville 48-yard line with 10:04 remaining in the fourth quarter was the wrong call, although, admittedly, it was tough to have any faith in the offense at that point.