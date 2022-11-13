Report Card: Too much sloppy football gets better of Bills

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: B-

Only a B-? Skurski, did you look at box score? Yes, I did, and I’m convinced it doesn’t tell the whole story. Yes, the Bills’ rumbled to 175 yards on the ground, needing just 27 carries to do so – an average of 6.5 yards per rush. The team even got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Devin Singletary – his first two of the season. Nevertheless, you have to look beyond the numbers on this. When the Bills really need to run the ball, they just can’t. The Bills had four of their 10 rushing attempts in the second half go for 2 or less yards. That includes Duke Johnson getting stopped for no gain on a third-and-2 from the Vikings’ 22-yard line in the third quarter. Worse yet might be the Bills’ play-calling because they can’t run the ball. On second-and-goal from the Vikings’ 2-yard line early in the fourth quarter, the Bills called three consecutive passes. That’s a clear indication the coaching staff has no faith in the Bills’ ability to pick up short yardage on the ground. Singletary finished with just 47 yards on 13 carries, but it looked early as if he were in for a much bigger game. His 21-yard gain on the Bills’ first touchdown drive was nasty. Quarterback Josh Allen once again was a nightmare for defenses to deal with on the ground, as he used a mixture of designed runs and scrambles to gain 84 yards on six carries. That’s a big part of the Bills’ weekly rushing attack, and can’t be discounted, but it does mask the other deficiencies.

PASSING GAME: D

Allen simply has to start taking better care of the football. Over the past three weeks, he’s thrown six horrendous interceptions. Allen leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. That’s bad … but it’s made even worse by how mind-bendingly awful a lot of them have been. Allen has regressed into his 2018-19 form at the worst possible time, and there doesn’t even seem to be any real reason. He’s simply making terrible decisions with the football and refusing to take what the defense gives him. Allen did get a significant amount of help from his supporting cast Sunday. No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs once again had a huge game, with 12 catches for 128 yards. The Bills also got six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown from No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. Dawson Knox had 57 yards on four catches, and looked to have a legit beef that pass interference was not called against him on the play that preceded the interception that sealed the game. Nevertheless, it’s a positive sign for the offense to see Davis and Knox contribute at that level.

RUN DEFENSE: C-

So, we’re back to last year, saying “If you take out that one, 81-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook, the run defense was pretty good.” Cook hit a home run in the third quarter to keep Minnesota close after the Vikings had fallen behind by 17. On the play, rookie cornerback Christian Benford was alone in the hole, but couldn’t make the tackle. Cook’s other 13 runs in the game went for 38 yards, so there is some merit in saying the Bills did a decent job against the run other than that one big play. Cook did get rolling in overtime, though, when he had two runs of 10 yards and another carry for 9 yards. The Bills’ run defenders, however, had several highlights. Matt Milano stopped Cook for a loss of 3 yards on a first-and-goal carry at the 2-yard line in overtime – a play that went a long way toward holding the Vikings to a field goal. On fourth-and-goal from the Bills’ 1-yard line, Shaq Lawson and a host of other defenders teamed up to stop Kirk Cousins’ sneak attempt short of the goal line. That should have been a game-winning play, but … well, you know what happened.

PASS DEFENSE: F

Cousins and “torched a defense” should never be in the same sentence … but here we are. The Vikings’ quarterback went 30 of 50 for 357 yards and one touchdown. He did throw two horrific interceptions of his own, but he also was smart enough to run the “just throw it to Justin Jefferson” play 16 times. That resulted in 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown by the Vikings’ terrific young receiver. The Bills did sack Cousins four times, but the pressure felt inconsistent. Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, who looks to be a nice addition at the trade deadline, finished with seven catches for 45 yards. Several times, the Bills allowed Hockenson to sit down in holes in the secondary. Both starting cornerbacks, Dane Jackson and Benford, had interceptions – part of nine passes defensed for the Bills. Benford had three, followed by two each from Jackson, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who deflected two passes at the line of scrimmage. This would have been a nice game to have Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer in the lineup.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Considering the absolute craziness happening everywhere else, it was a fairly quiet game on special teams. Tyler Bass was good on three field goals – from 34, 45 and 29 yards – and still has yet to miss an extra point this season. Punter Sam Martin had a solid afternoon, with a gross average of 50.7 yards on three punts. The decision to call up Duke Johnson from the practice squad Saturday was a puzzling one, but the Bills’ running back showed his value early with a 43-yard kickoff return. Johnson averaged 22.4 yards on seven kick returns as the Vikings seemed to kick short of the goal line as part of their game plan. One of those returns went for just 9 yards to the Bills’ 10-yard line as Johnson muffed the catch. Punt returner Nyheim Hines made solid decisions on his way to an average of 8.3 yards on his three attempts.

COACHING: D

The Bills had to waste a timeout just 1:37 into the game before a third-and-8 play deep in their own territory. I’m sure coaches will disagree with me, but I’d rather just take the delay-of-game penalty. The likelihood of a conversion in that spot is minimal, anyway, so save the timeout if you’re probably punting. Of course, that was only the start of the trouble for the coaching staff. The Bills have just 12 points in the second half over the past three weeks. That does not speak well to any adjustments that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is making at halftime. Why trade for Hines to give him two targets over his first two games? Why is the message about taking better care of the football not getting through? Given how much of a priority that is for head coach Sean McDermott, that’s a troubling question. To be clear, not all of what happened Sunday is on the coaching staff – Cam Lewis knows he’s supposed to knock that down fourth-and-22 pass, but for whatever reason, he didn’t – but the Bills have played sloppy football for the better part of 11 quarters, counting overtime Sunday. The coaching staff has to own a good deal of that.