Report card: Strong grades for Bills from top to bottom after a dominating performance

Devin Singletary started things with a bang, taking his first carry 46 yards to the house. Singletary has 154 rushing yards through the first two games. At the conclusion of Sunday’s win, he ranked No. 7 in the NFL and is averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry. Playing with a heavy heart after the death of his aunt, Zack Moss bounced back from a lost fumble in the first half with two tough touchdown runs in the second half. Quarterback Josh Allen scrambled for 35 yards on five rushing attempts, coming up a foot short of a rushing touchdown. Fullback Reggie Gilliam wasn’t able to convert a third-and-1 carry, but the Bills picked up the first down on the next play when Allen kept it himself and gained 2 yards. For a team that sometimes makes short-yardage situations look hard, that was an encouraging play.

It took Allen a while to find any sort of rhythm. He overthrew Stefon Diggs on his first throw of the game, but rebounded with an absolute dime to Emmanuel Sanders for a 35-yard gain in the first quarter. That set up a 5-yard touchdown when Allen faked a Miami defender out of his shoes, then drifted right before throwing back across the field to Diggs, who was wide open in the end zone. Allen finished 17 of 33 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which came when he attempted to get the ball to Diggs, who was covered tightly by Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard. Allen also seemed to miss a wide-open Sanders down the seam in the second half, instead throwing late to the left sideline and nearly getting picked off again by Howard. There was also a missed throw to Singletary earlier in the game that could have gone for a big gain had the throw been on the money. Diggs’ 41-yard catch in the fourth quarter was an unbelievable individual effort against good coverage from Howard.