Report Card: Straight A's for the defense in Bills' win over Bears

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Soldier Field …

RUNNING GAME: A+

Rookie running back James Cook converted a first-and-20 play on the Bills’ opening drive with a 24-yard carry. That was one of the first signs that it was going to be a great day on the ground for the Bills, who rushed for a season-best 254 yards on 31 carries – a whopping 8.2 yards per attempt. Buffalo’s rushing total was its most since 2016. Cook finished a yard short of his first career 100-yard game, while Devin Singletary led the way with 106 yards – just his third career 100-yard game. Quarterback Josh Allen gained 41 yards on six carries. Singletary now has 790 rushing yards this season, and Allen has 746, giving the team a pair of runners with 700-plus yards for the second straight year for the first time in team history after both of them did it last season, too. The offensive line deserves a lot of credit for opening big holes in the running game, especially considering they were without center Mitch Morse.

PASSING GAME: C-

Josh Allen found a wide-open Gabe Davis for a 19-yard touchdown on the Bills’ first possession. Allen went 3 of 4 for 52 yards on the drive, but it was mostly downhill after that for the passing attack. Allen threw two more interceptions and is now tied for the NFL lead in that category. In some instances, Allen's decision making was just as troubling. Throwing to Isaiah McKenzie unless he’s wide open is a mistake, and Allen forced it in that direction twice. One of those passes was intercepted. After his touchdown catch, Davis appeared to be rather disinterested in the rest of the game. Allen said after the game that the Bills have to do a better job of getting Stefon Diggs involved. I’ll second that. There should never be an entire half that’s played without Diggs being targeted, which happened Saturday in the first two quarters. Along with the interceptions, Davis also lost a fumble, so the passing game accounted for three turnovers.

RUN DEFENSE: A+

The Bears came out rolling, with 43 yards on five carries on their opening possession, which reached the end zone. From that point forward, however, Chicago gained just 37 yards the rest of the game. The biggest concern for the Bills’ defense coming into the game was limiting Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and the results were fantastic in that regard. Fields gained a season-low 11 yards on seven carries.

“He runs around a lot, but we caught him in the pocket a couple of times when he was just sitting there, holding the ball,” Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “That's what you've got to do to him. You can't let him get out and collapse on the outside and just keep him in the pocket. We tried to chase him down. ... but if you can keep him in that pocket and kind of contain him, you can get him down.”

The Bills had a whopping 11 tackles for loss, with Damar Hamlin, Oliver and Shaq Lawson leading the way with two each. Tim Settle had a big game with a great tackle for loss, in addition to a fumble recovery. Greg Rousseau also had a TFL.

PASS DEFENSE: A-

The Bills were supposed to dominate here – the Bears came into the game with the worst passing attack in the league – and mostly did. There was some defensive miscommunication that led to a 6-yard Fields touchdown pass to Dante Pettis on Chicago’s first possession. On the same drive, Fields hit Byron Pringle for a 19-yard completion between Hamlin and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, part of a 3-for-3 start that gained 31 yards for the Bears’ quarterback. Oliver was a force, tipping a pass at the line of scrimmage that led to a turnover on downs, and also getting one sack. The Bills are now 4-0 since losing Von Miller on Thanksgiving.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D+

It was a downright forgettable first half. The Bears’ Velus Jones Jr. returned two kicks for 69 yards. Tyler Bass missed the extra point after the Bills’ opening touchdown. The wind seemed to grab the attempt and pushed it wide right, although kicking to the same direction, the Bears’ Cairo Santos had no problem with a 37-yard field goal. Bills punt returner Nyheim Hines was unable to make a fair catch, and the ball bounced all the way to the Bills’ 1-yard line, a big difference from where the ball bounced. The Bills’ punt coverage allowed a 12-yard return by Pettis that put Chicago inside the Bills’ 40-yard line. Bass missed a 38-yard field goal in the second half, kicking in the opposite direction. The one saving grace for the special teams was punter Sam Martin. He averaged 49.7 net yards on three punts. Bass did make three extra points in the second half.

COACHING: B

There appeared to be a good deal of defensive confusion early in the game, which led to the Bears’ opening touchdown. I didn’t like the decision by Sean McDermott not to use his timeouts at the end of the first half to at least force a punt. It’s easy to second guess play calling, but when Cook is averaging 15.3 yards per carry – as he did in the first half – it’s fair to ask why he didn’t get the ball more. This was a game that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey really should have put more of a priority on running the football. The first half wasn’t pretty, nor were the four offensive possessions the Bills had after taking a 21-10 lead, but the defense dominated. Sean McDermott also won a big challenge, forcing a turnover on downs. That has been a problem area, so it was good to see. The final score and stats tell a bit of a different story compared to how the game felt, but big picture, the Bills did more than enough to clinch their third straight AFC East championship. That’s something to celebrate.