Report Card: Straight As are in order after Bills trounce the Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 45-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: A

What do you do when it becomes apparent simply handing the ball off to Devin Singletary and Zack Moss is not producing the desired outcome on the ground? Get others involved. The Bills did that Sunday, taking Matt Breida out of mothballs and involving the wide receivers on the ground more than they have in recent weeks. The results – 24 team carries for 139 yards and a whopping four rushing touchdowns – speaks to the success of that decision. Quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have to be involved, either, as he gained just 3 yards on two carries. How about this? Buffalo’s four rushing touchdowns by four different players is the first time in team history that’s happened. Singletary led the balanced attack with seven carries for 43 yards, but this game was defined by the spread-the-love nature of the rushing attack. Singletary, Moss, Breida and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie all rushed for touchdowns. Fellow receiver Emmanuel Sanders took a jet sweep for 24 yards, the Bills’ longest run of the day. The only negative was Breida’s lost fumble in the fourth quarter.

PASSING GAME: A