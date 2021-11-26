Report Card: Special teams, defense earn 'A' grades for Bills after blowout win

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday at the Superdome:
RUNNING GAME: B
Quarterback Josh Allen took on a more active role, carrying eight times for 43 yards. That helped the Bills to a team total of 113 yards on 32 carries. Devin Singletary led the way with 15 carries for 44 yards. Although he averaged just 2.9 yards per rush, Singletary had a couple of impressive runs in the second half, gaining 15 yards on one of them to set up the Bills with a first-and-goal. The Bills picked up nine first downs on the ground. Matt Breida was involved early, carrying four times on the opening possession. He finished with nine carries for 26 yards. It could be a while before Zack Moss gets back in the lineup.
PASSING GAME: B
Allen completed 23 of 28 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns, but a pair of interceptions prevents an "A" grade here. Stefon Diggs caught a pair of passes on the Bills’ opening drive, which ended with a touchdown. Diggs finished with nine targets, turning them into seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Diggs has six receiving touchdowns over his past six games, which is tied for the NFL lead over that stretch. Tight end Dawson Knox scored twice and had another touchdown catch wiped out by a penalty. Breida added two catches for 29 yards, including an impressive, 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that came on a screen pass. Gabriel Davis had just two catches, but they were both big plays, resulting in 47 yards. Allen’s back-shoulder throw to Emmanuel Sanders for a gain of 17 yards was perfectly executed on both ends.
Allen’s perfect interception avoidance record in the red zone came to an end late in the first half.
RUN DEFENSE: A
No Alvin Kamara and no Mark Ingram meant it figured to be a long day on the ground for the Saints, and that’s exactly how things played out. The Saints rushed the ball 25 times for just 44 yards – an average of 1.8 yards per rush that is the lowest by a Bills opponent with at least 25 rushing attempts since 2003. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury, tied with fellow linebacker Matt Milano for the team lead with eight tackles. Mario Addison had one of the biggest plays of the game when he stopped Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. for a loss on a fourth-down play, forcing a turnover on downs. Addison and defensive tackle Ed Oliver each finished with four tackles.
PASS DEFENSE: A
The Bills feasted on another backup quarterback, which is exactly what you’d expect. Addison had a key third-down sack, while Oliver and Efe Obada split the other sack of Trevor Siemian. Safety Jordan Poyer had his fifth interception of the season, tied for the NFL lead among safeties and tied for his best in a single season. Siemian finished 17 of 29 for just 163 yards and one touchdown. “We wish we could have gotten a couple more takeaways,” safety Micah Hyde said. “So that’s something to improve on. Obviously, they weren’t taking too many shots downfield, but tackling wise, we could have went for the football more, so still some things to build on.” Tre’Davious White had a pass defensed on the play before he went out with a knee injury. Coach Sean McDermott praised the job Dane Jackson did in place of White. Milano made a nice tackle for loss in pass defense on a short screen play. Although the Bills got just two sacks, they hit Siemian nine times.
"There was little to feel good about other than the scoreboard and Knox’s dominant performance," writes Jason Wolf.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Heath Farwell’s group was great all night long. The kickoff coverage in particular was spectacular, but that was just the start. Punter Matt Haack placed two of his three punts inside the Saints’ 20-yard line. Rookie Marquez Stevenson averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his first career game. Kicker Tyler Bass hit a 34-yard field goal. The Bills were also prepared when the Saints tried to run a fake punt. Gunner Siran Neal had close coverage on Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, preventing him from making the catch. The only miscue was when Stevenson put the ball on the ground on one of his returns. He was able to make the recovery, but that kind of mistake will drive his coaches nuts.
COACHING: A
Not that he wants it to keep happening, but McDermott has led his team to decisive victories after tough losses twice in the last four weeks. McDermott was unafraid of shaking up his lineup by benching Moss and Isaiah McKenzie. That should be considered a message to the rest of the locker room. Knox credited offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with making some strong halftime adjustments, and that was reflected on the field. Going for it on fourth-and-2 in the third quarter showed faith in the offense by McDermott, and that was rewarded when Allen found Knox for a 24-yard touchdown pass that was called perfectly by Daboll. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s group was firing on all cylinders all night. The team withstood the loss of cornerback White. The Bills were penalized just four times for 34 yards, and one of those flags was for an intentional delay of game that gave punter Haack some more room to work. McDermott managed the clock well at the end of the first half, even though the possession ended in an interception.