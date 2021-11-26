Report Card: Special teams, defense earn 'A' grades for Bills after blowout win

Heath Farwell’s group was great all night long. The kickoff coverage in particular was spectacular, but that was just the start. Punter Matt Haack placed two of his three punts inside the Saints’ 20-yard line. Rookie Marquez Stevenson averaged 9.8 yards per punt return in his first career game. Kicker Tyler Bass hit a 34-yard field goal. The Bills were also prepared when the Saints tried to run a fake punt. Gunner Siran Neal had close coverage on Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, preventing him from making the catch. The only miscue was when Stevenson put the ball on the ground on one of his returns. He was able to make the recovery, but that kind of mistake will drive his coaches nuts.

Not that he wants it to keep happening, but McDermott has led his team to decisive victories after tough losses twice in the last four weeks. McDermott was unafraid of shaking up his lineup by benching Moss and Isaiah McKenzie. That should be considered a message to the rest of the locker room. Knox credited offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with making some strong halftime adjustments, and that was reflected on the field. Going for it on fourth-and-2 in the third quarter showed faith in the offense by McDermott, and that was rewarded when Allen found Knox for a 24-yard touchdown pass that was called perfectly by Daboll. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s group was firing on all cylinders all night. The team withstood the loss of cornerback White. The Bills were penalized just four times for 34 yards, and one of those flags was for an intentional delay of game that gave punter Haack some more room to work. McDermott managed the clock well at the end of the first half, even though the possession ended in an interception.