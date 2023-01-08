Report card: Special teams, coaching staff earn 'A' grades in Bills' win over Patriots

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: C-

It was a tough day for Devin Singletary, who gained just 29 yards on seven carries. Singletary also lost a costly fumble in the third quarter after the Bills had gotten a big defensive takeaway to stop a New England drive. Singletary coughed it up inside the Bills’ 20-yard line, and fortunately for him, the Buffalo defense held New England to a field goal that put the Patriots up, 17-14. Not surprisingly, Singletary didn’t see much time after that, getting just one carry in the final 23:34 of the game. On the one carry he did get after fumbling, he lost 2 yards. Rookie James Cook led the Bills with 45 yards on nine carries, setting up an interesting question – will Cook continue to get more of the work in the playoffs? Josh Allen was mostly held in check on the ground, gaining just 16 yards on nine carries, with a long rush of 7 yards. The Bills finished with just 90 rushing yards, the first time they’ve been held to less than 100 yards in a game this season.

PASSING GAME: B+

The Bills have made it a focus in recent weeks to get Stefon Diggs involved early, and it paid off against New England. Diggs had five catches for 49 yards in the first half, and although the offense filtered away from him for a time in the second half, Allen found him for a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. “Just giving 14 a chance one-on-one and that's something maybe I've gotten away from a little bit too much,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “The dinking and dunking is great, but sometimes you’ve got to let your dogs be dogs.” Allen really struggled to get on the same page with No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, who finished with just three catches on 10 targets for 39 yards. On the list of players who need to step up in the playoffs, Davis is near the very top. John Brown’s only target of the game produced a 42-yard touchdown.

RUN DEFENSE: C+

The Patriots were behind from the start, which limited the number of rushing attempts they had. New England still managed to gain 107 yards on just 23 carries, with Rhamondre Stevenson averaging 9.0 yards per attempt. Stevenson, however, got just six carries, so he finished with 54 yards. Damien Harris, who had been a thorn in the Bills’ side in his first three games against them, finished with just 48 yards on 13 carries, an average of 3.7 per rush. Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau made four tackles against the run that went for 2 yards or less on each play, including teaming up with nickel cornerback Taron Johnson for a 4-yard loss by Harris in the fourth quarter. DaQuan Jones and Shaq Lawson also teamed up to stop Harris for a 6-yard loss in the second quarter. Johnson had another tackle on Harris after a gain of just 1 yard. That’s impressive for a nickel cornerback to be making plays like that so close to the line of scrimmage.

PASS DEFENSE: C+

This one’s tough to grade. Let’s start with the bad news first, to get it out of the way. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three touchdowns passes, two to Davante Parker and one that went to Jakobi Meyers. That’s a concern, especially considering the Bills’ secondary is going to run into teams with a lot more firepower than New England in the postseason. It wasn’t all bad, though. The Bills also came up with three interceptions, all came in the second half. Tre’Davious White intercepted Jones to end New England’s first drive of the third quarter, while Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds took turns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Edmunds and Milano combined for five passes defensed. One concern is the pass rush. Rousseau drilled Jones on New England’s first third-down play, but that ended up being the only sack of the game for the defense. Interior pressure seemed to be largely absent on first glance. That’s an area the Bills will want to focus on in the postseason.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A+

I thought about bumping this one down to “only” an A after Taiwan Jones made a huge gaffe and failed to get away from a bouncing punt, which ended up hitting him and led to a turnover in the fourth quarter. In the end, however, I couldn’t do that after Nyheim Hines did something that’s never been done before in Bills history – returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. Hines was, in a word, brilliant. The Bills maybe don’t win without him Sunday. He averaged 58.8 yards on four kick returns. The Bills’ kick coverage was solid, as Patriots dynamic rookie returner Marcus Jones gained just 82 yards on four kick returns (20.5 yards per attempt) and 25 yards on three punt returns (8.3 yards per attempt). Tyler Bass was perfect on five extra points.

COACHING: A+

Let’s put to the side some of the questionable play calls (what’s with some of those designed Allen runs?) and defensive concerns in the secondary for a second. This game – really, this season – demands we look at the big picture. Sean McDermott has led his team through more adversity than any NFL team can be reasonably expected to face. He’s done so unwaveringly, and it resulted in a 13-3 record and a third consecutive AFC East championship. As McDermott said in his postgame news conference, “sometimes there is no script for things,” and it feels like that statement could accurately describe the entire season. Now, it’s time to look ahead. The Bills didn’t end up with the No. 1 seed in the conference and the all-important bye week that comes with it, meaning the road to the Super Bowl will be rocky. It starts next weekend at home against Miami, and might have to go through Cincinnati and a neutral site game against Kansas City. In some ways, that feels fitting in a season in which very little has come easy, or gone according to plan.