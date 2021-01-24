Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss

The Bills have to consider an upgrade at running back in the offseason. Devin Singletary regressed in a big way in his second year. He was not good enough at any point, but that was especially true in the biggest game of the season. Singletary rushed for just 17 yards on six carries. His vision, decision making and speed all was inadequate. That was clear from Singletary’s first carry of the night, which went for just 1 yard. The Bills missed rookie Zack Moss, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but even with him, their running game was not good enough. Quarterback Josh Allen scrambled his way to 88 yards on seven carries. When he was able to escape the pressure, he picked up some big chunks. T.J. Yeldon finished with 15 yards on three carries. Yeldon is a free agent after this season and probably will not be back. Isaiah McKenzie rushed twice for 9 yards, including a fourth-down conversion.

When things go bad for Allen, they have a tendency to go REALLY bad. That was the case Sunday, as Allen completed just 28-of-48 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Allen was badly outplayed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That’s what happens to most opposing quarterbacks against Mahomes, but it shows how far the Bills’ third-year quarterback still has to go. To be fair, Allen didn’t get much help from his offensive line, which failed to handle the Chiefs’ pressure all game. Allen was sacked four times and was pressured way more than that. When that happened, the quarterback’s tendency of trying to do too much came roaring back against the Chiefs. Allen made some baffling plays, like stepping out of bounds before simply throwing it away. No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs caught just six of 11 targets for 77 yards. A big chunk of that production came late in the game when the outcome was decided. Cole Beasley gutted through a knee injury to finish with seven catches for 88 yards. He’s a heck of a slot receiver. No. 2 receiver John Brown finished with just two catches for 24 yards, and rookie Gabriel Davis had no catches on three targets. The Bills needed more from both of them. One bright spot was second-year tight end Dawson Knox, who had six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. The drop by Singletary in the second quarter was perhaps the most damaging play of the game for the Bills. Things completely got away from them after that.