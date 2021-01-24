Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss

KANSAS CITY – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 38-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium …
RUNNING GAME: D
The Bills have to consider an upgrade at running back in the offseason. Devin Singletary regressed in a big way in his second year. He was not good enough at any point, but that was especially true in the biggest game of the season. Singletary rushed for just 17 yards on six carries. His vision, decision making and speed all was inadequate. That was clear from Singletary’s first carry of the night, which went for just 1 yard. The Bills missed rookie Zack Moss, who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but even with him, their running game was not good enough. Quarterback Josh Allen scrambled his way to 88 yards on seven carries. When he was able to escape the pressure, he picked up some big chunks. T.J. Yeldon finished with 15 yards on three carries. Yeldon is a free agent after this season and probably will not be back. Isaiah McKenzie rushed twice for 9 yards, including a fourth-down conversion.
PASSING GAME: D
When things go bad for Allen, they have a tendency to go REALLY bad. That was the case Sunday, as Allen completed just 28-of-48 passes for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Allen was badly outplayed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That’s what happens to most opposing quarterbacks against Mahomes, but it shows how far the Bills’ third-year quarterback still has to go. To be fair, Allen didn’t get much help from his offensive line, which failed to handle the Chiefs’ pressure all game. Allen was sacked four times and was pressured way more than that. When that happened, the quarterback’s tendency of trying to do too much came roaring back against the Chiefs. Allen made some baffling plays, like stepping out of bounds before simply throwing it away. No. 1 receiver Stefon Diggs caught just six of 11 targets for 77 yards. A big chunk of that production came late in the game when the outcome was decided. Cole Beasley gutted through a knee injury to finish with seven catches for 88 yards. He’s a heck of a slot receiver. No. 2 receiver John Brown finished with just two catches for 24 yards, and rookie Gabriel Davis had no catches on three targets. The Bills needed more from both of them. One bright spot was second-year tight end Dawson Knox, who had six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. The drop by Singletary in the second quarter was perhaps the most damaging play of the game for the Bills. Things completely got away from them after that.
RUN DEFENSE: C
Support Local Journalism
The Chiefs’ game plan didn’t involve much running early. Ed Oliver and Tremaine Edmunds teamed up to drop Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 2-yard loss on the Chiefs’ second possession. The run defense, however, had a huge breakdown in the second quarter, allowing a 50-yard gain by Mecole Hardman on a reverse. Darrel Williams ran hard for the Chiefs, finishing with 13 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Bills did a good job against both Edwards-Helaire and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the ground, limiting them to a combined 12 yards on 11 carries.
PASS DEFENSE: F
Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce made the Bills’ secondary their personal playground, combining for 22 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns. They are both great players, to be sure, but those are simply ridiculous numbers. Mahomes tore up the Bills’ soft zone, finishing the game 29 of 38 for 325 yards and three touchdowns. In two games against the Bills this season, Mahomes had just 14 incomplete passes. Cornerback Tre’Davious White had a missed tackle on Hill on Kansas City’s first play of the third quarter, which set a bad tone for the defense. White, however, was far from the only offender. Other than a nice open-field tackle by Levi Wallace early against Kelce and a big hit by safety Jordan Poyer on Edwards-Helaire in the second half, there was nothing of note to feel good about defensively against the pass. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson had a pair of passes defensed and rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa had one.
"Here’s the good news for the Buffalo Bills. This was not a one-time thing. They’ll be back here again," writes Vic Carucci.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
Tyler Bass started strong by making a 51-yard field goal on the Bills’ opening possession – the longest in playoff history at Arrowhead Stadium. Bass, though, would miss an extra point in the same direction later in the first quarter. Take the worth of momentum for what you will, but that certainly seemed to cause the Bills to lose some of it. Bass made another 51-yarder in the fourth quarter. He had a promising rookie season. Punter Corey Bojorquez did his job, averaging 49.3 yards per punt and placing two of them inside the Chiefs’ 20-yard line. Andre Roberts probably should have called for a fair catch on his only punt return, getting buried for no gain. He did not get a chance to return a kick, as the Chiefs recorded seven touchbacks. Taiwan Jones made an excellent recovery of a muffed punt, with an assist from Siran Neal, to set up a first-quarter touchdown.
COACHING: F
Let’s call it like it is: Bills coach Sean McDermott was absolutely schooled by his mentor, Andy Reid. McDermott had no noticeable adjustments in mind as the Chiefs went up and down the field against his defense. That was problematic, but the conservative coaching was an absolute killer. Everyone knows field goals don’t beat Mahomes and the Chiefs, yet McDermott settled for two of them inside the Kansas City 10-yard line twice, needing 3 yards or less both times. The weird part is, McDermott opened the game aggressively, going for it on fourth and 1 and converting with a great play call by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. After that, though, the moment looked too big for McDermott. The questionable coaching filtered all the way down to special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, who called for short kickoffs in the first half that weren’t covered well. McDermott did win a gutsy challenge in the third quarter, correctly observing that Hill stepped out of bounds. That was the lone bright spot, though, in an otherwise ugly coaching display.