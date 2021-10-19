Report Card: Running game struggles on both sides of the ball factor heavily into Bills' loss to Titans

After the Titans went ahead 34-31 with 3:05 left, Isaiah McKenzie returned the ensuing kickoff for what should have been a touchdown to retake the lead. Instead, it came back on a holding call against linebacker Andre Smith. Brutal. That wasn’t the only penalty on special teams, either. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson got whistled for a hold on a good punt return by McKenzie, resulting in a 24-yard difference in field position. Those are critical mistakes that are happening too often on special teams. Kicker Tyler Bass drilled a 52-yarder as one of his three made field goals. Punter Matt Haack also did a nice job, averaging 46.5 net yards on his two punts. The Bills had a plan to kick off short against Tennessee, and it worked, as the Titans averaged just 18.9 yards per return on seven attempts.

Let’s get right to it: I liked the call of going for it. The Titans had scored on six straight possessions. The Bills were a few inches away from having a great chance to win the game in regulation – without having to rely on their reeling defense. There is nothing wrong with Sean McDermott trusting his guys in that spot. Could the play call have been more inspired? Perhaps, but execution seems largely to blame in this instance. The first throw of the game going to Beasley did not feel like a coincidence. After a week of talk about Beasley’s reduced role, it certainly appeared like the coaching staff was sending a message that Beasley is still a big part of the team. The designed run by Allen in the first quarter that resulted in a 7-yard gain also resulted in a bigger hit than the team probably wants him taking. Penalties also remain an issue – with eight of them being called for 60 yards against. That has to get better.