Report Card: Running game on both sides of the ball keys Bills' much-needed win over Browns

DETROIT – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field …

RUNNING GAME: A

In two words: Big time. The Bills got massive contributions from Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook, who each rushed for 86 yards. Singletary scored his third rushing touchdown in the past two games. Shout out to the offensive line for opening big holes, allowing Singletary and Cook to keep the clock moving in the second half when needed.

“Very impressed by the way we ran the football,” coach Sean McDermott said. “They were running hard, taking care of the football. Good to watch our offensive line go work like they did.”

Of the Bills’ 10 longest plays in the game, five were runs – a 29-yarder by Cook in the third quarter, an 18-yarder by Singletary in the fourth quarter, a 17-yarder by Cook in the third quarter, a 16-yarder by Cook in the second quarter, and a 13-yarder by Singletary in the third quarter. That four of those five big gains came in the second half is significant. It’s true the Browns’ run defense is bad, but this was still the type of performance that should give the Bills’ rushing attack a boost of confidence.

PASSING GAME: C

It was a brutal start for quarterback Josh Allen, to put it mildly. In the first 25 minutes of the game, Allen went 4 of 11 for 27 yards. At that point, social media was basically on fire – for good reason. Allen found his rhythm during the Bills’ final drive of the first half. Starting at the Bills’ 22-yard line with 1:54 remaining, Allen connected twice with tight end Dawson Knox in the first three plays of the drive, then made his best throw of the game – a perfectly lofted 28-yard strike to Gabe Davis along the Browns’ sideline. That got the ball into Cleveland territory. Allen capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on his first target of the game. Those two connected on the first play of the second half, and Diggs finished the game with four catches for 48 yards. Knox finished with seven catches for 70 yards, season-highs in both categories. Davis finished with five catches for 68 yards. Singletary was the only other player to finish with a reception. He had two for 11 yards.

RUN DEFENSE: A

A huge, bounce-back effort across the board. Browns running back Nick Chubb, arguably the best player in the NFL at his position, was limited to just 19 yards on 14 carries. The Bills made a whopping eight tackles for loss, and just one of those was a sack. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver had three tackles for loss among five total tackles.

“You've just got to get him tackled behind the line,” Oliver said. “I don't know how many times we dropped him for a loss, but that's what you've got to do with that type of guy and don't let him get going. I think he's more of a momentum back. He's a back that gets 5 yards a pop, and then by the end of the game, he just breaks that long run, so you keep him bottled up and it kind of deterred them from the run, you know?”

Chubb was stopped for a loss on six rushing attempts, was held for no gain on one carry and gained just 1 yard on another carry. The Browns did get 32 yards on just five carries from Kareem Hunt, and Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett escaped the pocket for a 22-yard scramble, but, overall, the Browns managed just 3.1 yards per carry. That’s a solid job defensively.

PASS DEFENSE: D

Yikes. The Bills made Brissett look like Joe Montana, and Amari Cooper – who is a nice receiver – look like Jerry Rice. The absences of Tre’Davious White and first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam were felt against Cleveland. Brissett finished 28 of 41 for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Even if some of that production came late with the Bills ahead, that’s still a bad showing by the secondary. Cooper finished with eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills’ batting average on 50/50 balls had to be close to .000. Cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Christian Benford seemed slow in getting their respective heads around in time to defend the ball. The Bills got just one sack – from Matt Milano – but did hit Brissett five times. Jordan Poyer, Jackson, Benford, Damar Hamlin and Jordan Phillips each finished with one pass defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Tyler Bass was a beast, hitting all six of his field goals, including one from 56 yards. Nyheim Hines did a great job on kick and punt returns. Hines also had a tackle on special teams, as did linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard recovered an onside kick. Running back Taiwan Jones made a huge play that doesn’t show up in the box score, knocking the Browns’ final onside kick attempt out of bounds to end Cleveland’s hopes of a miracle comeback. Punter Sam Martin had a big day, averaging 49.5 net yards on his two punts, and placing one inside the 20-yard line. The Bills mostly elected to kick the ball out of the end zone – Bass had seven touchbacks on nine kickoffs. DaQuan Jones had the Bills' first blocked field goal of the season.

COACHING: B

The Bills did not look ready to play at the start of the game, but we have to cut the coaching staff some slack. The Bills had one full practice leading up to the game. In addition to a historic snowstorm, the team also had to deal with an illness that made its way through the locker room. Just figuring out how they were going to get all their players and staff to the team facility Saturday and on a flight to Detroit had to be a significant source of stress. Considering all that, coming away with a win has to feel good for McDermott. To be clear, this was not a perfect showing by either side of the ball. There were big problems in the secondary, and some of the same issues that have recently impacted the offense continued. Nevertheless, a win is a win, and we’ve seen in the past that McDermott knows how to get the team ready on a short week, which he’ll have to do for the Thanksgiving game back in Detroit against the Lions.