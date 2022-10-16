Report Card: Run game shines early, passing attack stars late in Bills' win over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: A-

Devin Singletary was hot early, rushing three times for 27 yards on the Bills’ opening drive. Singletary closed the first quarter with another 9-yard gain to give him 36 yards on four carries, then started the second quarter with what would have been a 10-yard gain. That run, however, was erased by a costly holding penalty against wide receiver Gabe Davis. Still, the Bills finished the first half with 101 rushing yards, including 76 from Singletary. Give the offensive line some huge props, as their were often gaping run lanes. Singletary’s production slowed in the second half, but he still finished with 17 carries for 85 yards, which was easily a season high. Allen finished with 32 yards on 12 carries – just 2.7 yards per rush. Importantly, though, he converted two fourth-and-1 quarterback sneaks. It was good to see that page in the playbook hasn’t been lost. James Cook rushed just twice for 4 yards. The Bills' 125 rushing yards equals the season high against Baltimore.

Observations: Josh Allen's laser to Dawson Knox caps off Bills' comeback win over Chiefs Dawson Knox got just enough daylight in the end zone for quarterback Josh Allen to find him with a laser of a 14-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bills the go-ahead – and winning – points in a thrilling, 24-20 victory.

PASSING GAME: A+

Josh Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes. That about sums things up. Allen’s numbers – 27 of 40, 329 yards, three touchdowns – properly capture his brilliance, which at this point has come to be almost expected. At one point in the game, Allen completed a personal-best 13 passes in a row – a streak that ended with an incompletion intended for Stefon Diggs on the second play of the fourth quarter. That was one of just three times those two didn’t connect, as Diggs finished with 10 catches on 13 targets for a whopping 148 yards and one touchdown. It’s the seventh time Diggs has had at least 10 catches as a member of the Bills – setting a franchise record. Singletary added four catches for 22 yards to give him 107 yards from scrimmage, while Davis continued to make Arrowhead Stadium his personal playground with three catches for 74 yards and another touchdown. Tight end Dawson Knox caught the go-ahead touchdown as part of three catches for 37 yards. Allen was sacked just once.

RUN DEFENSE: A

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Once again, quietly solid. The Chiefs finished with 68 yards on 18 carries, an average of 3.8 per rush. Some highlights: Matt Milano stuffed Jerick McKinnon for no gain on a third-and-2 run play on the Chiefs’ first possession of the game. DaQuan Jones tackled Clyde Edwards-Helaire after a gain of just 1 yard on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, setting up a second-and-long situation. Later in the quarter, Jones – who is the Bills’ unsung hero through the first six weeks – tackled Edwards-Helaire for no gain. The biggest problem for the run defense was when the defensive line lost contain on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while rushing. That led to Mahomes picking up 21 yards on four carries. That yardage total might have been more had Von Miller not been able to get just enough of Mahomes to stop him after a 3-yard gain on a scramble in the fourth quarter. Had Mahomes broken free, he likely would have been able to run for the first down. That stop led to Kansas City kicking a field goal.

PASS DEFENSE: B+

As is to be expected, Mahomes still made his plays. He finished 25 of 40 for 338 yards and two touchdowns, but he was also intercepted twice. Rookie Kaiir Elam made a big play early, intercepting Mahomes in the end zone on Kansas City’s first drive. Mahomes was under pressure from Boogie Basham and attempted to get the ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Elam, though, was in position to rip it away for his second interception of the season. The final interception, of course, came from slot cornerback Taron Johnson to seal the victory. The Bills struggled to deal with tight end Travis Kelce, who had eight catches for 108 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster also made a few big plays in finishing with five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. The Bills recorded three sacks of Mahomes – two from Miller and one from Shaq Lawson – bumping their season total to 19 through the first six games.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Compared to the last two times these teams met on this field, it was a rather uneventful game for the special teams. Tyler Bass hit a 39-yard field goal and all three of his extra points. Sam Martin punted well, averaging 46.0 net yards on his two attempts. Rookie Khalil Shakir gained just 6 yards on two punt returns, and also looked a bit shaky making a fair catch, although he was ultimately able to haul it in. As usual, the kick coverage was outstanding. The Bills limited the Chiefs to just 52 yards on four kick returns, an average of just 13.0 per attempt.

COACHING: A-

Were there a few things to nitpick? Sure. If Ken Dorsey called it, the failed play to McKenzie in the red zone on the first drive was no time to get cute. The Bills also threw the ball three consecutive times from the 3-yard in the first half after continually picking up big chunks of yards on the ground. That led to fans clamoring for, of all things, more runs. The Bills failed on a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line – that came after a failed third-and-1 play – so short-yardage situations have continued to be a trouble spot. The Chiefs being able to squeeze three points in before halftime on a possession that started with just 16 seconds left in the second quarter was maddening. There will always be things to second-guess after a game, though. It’s necessary to keep the big picture in perspective here, though. The Bills just went to their biggest rival, and came away with a come-from-behind victory that puts them in the top spot in the AFC at their bye week. They got the job done when it mattered most. Credit Sean McDermott and his staff for putting his players in good spots to do just that.