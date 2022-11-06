 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report Card: Run defense, passing attack get failing grades in Bills' loss to Jets

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Jets Football (copy)

The Buffalo Bills' offense wasn't able to get into any sort of rhythm during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: B

The good news: Josh Allen rushed nine times for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The bad news: That was, by far, the Bills’ best hope of moving the ball on the ground. Devin Singletary gained just 24 yards on eight carries, and rookie James Cook had 15 yards on four attempts. Cook was involved early, and did show some good fight on a 6-yard gain. Still, that was his long gain for the day, and Singletary’s long run went for just 5 yards, so the two of them combined for few impactful runs. Isaiah McKenzie gained 9 yards on his carry. Allen’s 86 rushing yards are a season high and the most he’s had in a game since he ran for 109 in a Week 14 loss to Tampa Bay last season. Allen is now tied with Steve Grogan and Randall Cunningham for the eighth-most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 35. He’ll tie Mike Vick for seventh with his next rushing touchdown.

PASSING GAME: F

As good as Allen was on the ground, he was equally as bad throwing the ball. He threw two more awful interceptions, giving him four in just the past two games. He finished 18 of 34 for 205 yards and a quarterback rating of 46.8 – his lowest in a single game since Week 4 of the 2019 season, when he had a 24.0 rating in a loss to New England. Allen desperately needs someone other than Stefon Diggs to step up in the passing game. Gabe Davis had two catches for 33 yards on five targets. That’s brutal. The Bills need a lot more from him. Dawson Knox had another quiet game, with three catches for 25 yards. Outside of the go-ahead touchdown against Kansas City, Knox’s statistical output this year has been less than ideal.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to the media about his performance in the Bills' 20-17 to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

RUN DEFENSE: F

Things started off strong, as Michael Carter was stopped by Greg Rousseau for a loss of 4 yards on the Jets’ first offensive play. From there, however, things went terribly wrong for the run defense for the second consecutive week. As a team, New York piled up 174 yards on 34 carries. Carter’s long run of 25 yards came in the second quarter. Bills safety Jaquan Johnson took a terrible angle on the play, allowing Carter to get around the corner and head up field. The absence of Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer was really felt. The Bills had three players reach double digits in tackles. Safety Damar Hamlin led the Bills with 12, Tremaine Edmunds had 11 and Jaquan Johnson had 10. Terrel Bernard made seven tackles starting in place of Milano. After the game, the Bills lamented their collective tackling against the Jets. With Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook coming to town next week, that’s an issue that needs to get cleaned up quickly.

PASS DEFENSE: C

The Jets were firmly in “why pass it when we can run it” mode by the end of the game. Zach Wilson threw for just 154 yards, but he completed a career-high 75% of his passes. The Bills didn’t have an answer for Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, who finished with eight catches for 92 yards. Wilson hurt the Bills on the ground with some scrambles when nobody was open. The Bills got two sacks, one from Von Miller that forced a fumble that was recovered by A.J. Epenesa, and one from Hamlin on the Jets’ go-ahead drive. Cornerback Taron Johnson had the team’s only pass defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

Cam Lewis showed good awareness in recovering an accidental onside kick to start the game. Newcomer Nyheim Hines had a nice, 18-yard punt return on his first touch as a member of the Bills. Hines also cleanly fielded two fair catches. The Bills’ kick coverage benefitted when a holding penalty wiped out a 40-yard return by Braxton Berrios. The Jets successfully ran a fake punt to convert a fourth-and-1. The Bills defended it reasonably well, but the play still gained 2 yards, just enough to move the chains. Kicker Tyler Bass had an uneven game. He missed a 55-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter, then made one from 51 yards to tie the game. After that make, however, he shanked the kickoff out of bounds for a penalty. Sam Martin punted well, averaging 45.5 net yards on his two attempts, one of which was downed at the Jets’ 4-yard line.

COACHING: D

The Bills’ defensive players said they expected the Jets to try to copy some of what the Packers did well running the ball in Week 8. That defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s group looked so unprepared to stop it is a problem. Another problem is on offense, as so many plays felt forced Sunday. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wasn’t able to get his group into any sort of rhythm. The Bills did show good clock management in getting a field-goal attempt at the end of the first half. Coach Sean McDermott also had all three timeouts available to him inside the 2-minute warning at the end of the game, which allowed the offense to get the ball back with plenty of time to attempt a final drive. McDermott constantly stresses the importance of divisional games, so being 0-2 in the AFC East has to be driving him nuts at the moment.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks to the media after the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
