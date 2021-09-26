Report Card: Passing game, defense earn easy 'A' grades in big Bills' win over Washington

That’s two potentially game-altering mistakes in three weeks. It ultimately didn’t cost them the game, but the failure by the special teams to field Dustin Hopkins’ short kickoff in the second quarter, which Hopkins recovered to set up a Washington touchdown, is the type of critical mistake that’s simply not acceptable. All of a sudden, what looked like an easy afternoon was quickly a 21-14 game. That wasn’t the only miscue, either. Tyler Bass kicked the ball out of bounds on the opening kickoff of the second half. Linebacker Tyler Matakevich had a holding penalty on a 33-yard punt return by Isaiah McKenzie, resulting in 28 yards of lost field position. There was some good, like when Siran Neal downed a Matt Haack punt at the Washington 1-yard line. Bass made three field goals, from 21, 48 and 29 yards. Still, the big mistakes have got to get cleaned up.

Love, love, love the aggressiveness of going for points at the end of the second quarter, despite taking over at their own 20-yard line with just 26 seconds remaining. It would have been easy to take a knee and go into halftime with a 10-point lead, but coach Sean McDermott put on a master class of time management and made good use of his three timeouts to get in position for Bass’ 48-yard field goal. Coaching with a heavy heart after the loss of his grandmother, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called an inspired game. The only real second guess from this corner came when McDermott decided to punt on fourth-and-4 from the Bills’ 49-yard line with 5:34 left in the second quarter. A yard or two closer and maybe he goes for it, but we favor aggressiveness in that situation.