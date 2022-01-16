Report Card: Only one letter needed after Bills bury Patriots in record-setting fashion

Perhaps we’re feeling a bit generous, as Tyler Bass somehow had two extra points blocked, which would usually be enough to drop this from an ‘A’ grade. Bass, though, kicked three touchbacks, and the five kicks that were returned by New England’s Gunner Olszewski went for just 103 yards. Hyde’s 52-yard punt return was the cherry on top of what was a dominating performance. The Bills didn’t need Matt Haack to punt – which is the first time that’s happened in a postseason game in franchise history. McKenzie gained just 35 yards on four kick returns.

Knowing who it came against, this was perhaps Sean McDermott’s finest moment with the Bills. It’s hard to overstate just how significant of a psychological hurdle the Bills overcame in eliminating the Patriots from the postseason in such spectacular fashion. McDermott’s team was utterly dominant from start to finish against arguably the greatest coach in NFL history on the other sideline. McDermott became just the second Bills coach in history, joining Hall of Famer Marv Levy, to win his first three home playoff games (Levy won nine straight!). The 30-point win is the second-largest in playoff history, trailing only the legendary 51-3 win over the Raiders that started the Super Bowl era. Both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are candidates for head-coaching vacancies around the league. If this was their final home game coaching for the Bills, they both went out in style. “We put together a really good game plan and Daboll lit it up, just the play calling,” Allen said. “Our guys went out there and made some plays.” To the coaching staff’s credit, the players were constantly put in the right positions to make those plays.