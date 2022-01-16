Report Card: Only one letter needed after Bills bury Patriots in record-setting fashion

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in an AFC wild-card playoff game …
RUNNING GAME: A+
Devin Singletary stayed scorching, with two more touchdowns, getting him up to eight in his last five games. Singletary again dominated the carries among running backs, with 16 for 81 yards, including a long of 16 that reached the end zone and was one of the best looking of Singletary’s career. “Reggie (Gilliam) made a good play," Singletary said. "I seen the safety coming down, and then I seen Isaiah McKenzie, Lil' Dirty, he had a great block. Once he did that, I'm like, 'Oh, I got a chance to bounce it outside, and that's how it played out.’ ” Quarterback Josh Allen added six carries for 66 yards, 41 of which came on the game’s opening drive when he scrambled for 26 yards and then took a keeper for 15 yards around right end. The three carries by wide receiver McKenzie were well timed, popping for 29 yards.
PASSING GAME: A+
Let’s be real: Allen played like the best player on the planet Saturday night. A perfect quarterback rating is 158.3. Allen finished at 157.6 – and was actually hurt by throwing a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Tommy Doyle, because it only went 1 yard. What Allen accomplished against New England was special. He finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns, a franchise record for a postseason game. He also set a career best with his 84.0 completion percentage. Allen completed passes to nine different receivers – including Doyle. Tight end Dawson Knox led the way with five catches for 89 yards. Knox has made a legitimate push to be considered one of the best players in the NFL at his position. Stefon Diggs had three catches for 60 yards, including a big gain of 45 yards after beating Patriots No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson down the right sideline. McKenzie added three catches for 45 yards in what was a nice, all-around game.
RUN DEFENSE: A
Patriots running back Damien Harris ran wild in the regular season against the Bills, gaining 214 yards on just 28 carries. Harris, however, was held to just 30 yards on nine carries Saturday. No. 2 running back Rhamondre Stevenson also managed just 27 yards on eight carries, so when the Patriots handed the ball off, the Bills handled it well. The only thing that hurt the run defense was a 16-yard scramble by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and a 14-yard gain by receiver Kendrick Bourne. Tremaine Edmunds led the defense with eight tackles, while Matt Milano had five. The Bills’ secondary chipped in against the run, including when Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson teamed up to stop Harris for just a 2-yard gain on New England’s first offensive play. That felt like a tone-setter.
PASS DEFENSE: A-
The Bills were willing to exchange some yards in the second half for time coming off the clock, so Jones’ final numbers – 24 of 38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions – perhaps look a bit better in retrospect. Jones didn’t play a bad game; the Bills’ defense was just better. Micah Hyde’s interception was one of the best plays of the season. He covered a remarkable amount of ground and took away what looked like a sure touchdown. Matt Milano tipped a pass that led to a Levi Wallace interception on the Patriots’ first drive of the third quarter. Both interceptions by the Bills came on drives in which New England was having a decent amount of success moving the ball. Star Lotulelei, Boogie Basham and Jerry Hughes all had sacks as the pass rush continued to produce.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A-
Perhaps we’re feeling a bit generous, as Tyler Bass somehow had two extra points blocked, which would usually be enough to drop this from an ‘A’ grade. Bass, though, kicked three touchbacks, and the five kicks that were returned by New England’s Gunner Olszewski went for just 103 yards. Hyde’s 52-yard punt return was the cherry on top of what was a dominating performance. The Bills didn’t need Matt Haack to punt – which is the first time that’s happened in a postseason game in franchise history. McKenzie gained just 35 yards on four kick returns.
COACHING: A+
Knowing who it came against, this was perhaps Sean McDermott’s finest moment with the Bills. It’s hard to overstate just how significant of a psychological hurdle the Bills overcame in eliminating the Patriots from the postseason in such spectacular fashion. McDermott’s team was utterly dominant from start to finish against arguably the greatest coach in NFL history on the other sideline. McDermott became just the second Bills coach in history, joining Hall of Famer Marv Levy, to win his first three home playoff games (Levy won nine straight!). The 30-point win is the second-largest in playoff history, trailing only the legendary 51-3 win over the Raiders that started the Super Bowl era. Both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are candidates for head-coaching vacancies around the league. If this was their final home game coaching for the Bills, they both went out in style. “We put together a really good game plan and Daboll lit it up, just the play calling,” Allen said. “Our guys went out there and made some plays.” To the coaching staff’s credit, the players were constantly put in the right positions to make those plays.