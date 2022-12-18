Report Card: Offense carries most of the weight in Bills' big win over Miami

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: A-

Quarterback Josh Allen led the way with 77 yards on 10 carries, including a 44-yard gain in the fourth quarter that came on the game-tying drive. “Called the quarterback draw there and just trusted the angle that I was running on and found a way to scoot by,” Allen said. “That’s really all it was, just like Forrest Gump.” Allen has 705 rushing yards on the season – tops on the team. Devin Singletary gained 42 yards on 13 carries, but that stat line doesn’t totally capture his impact on the game. Singletary converted two third-and-1 running plays in the second quarter, then on the final drive, he rushed seven times for 36 yards. In other words, when the game was on the line, the Bills trusted him, and Singletary delivered. He wisely went down at the Dolphins’ 4-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown, allowing the Bills to run out the clock. Rookie James Cook had a nice burst, gaining 34 yards on five carries.

PASSING GAME: A

Allen went 25 of 40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 119.2. Allen has thrown for at least two touchdowns in all 10 of his career games against the Dolphins, which ties Dan Marino for the longest streak of games with multiple touchdown passes against an opponent at any point in a player’s career. Allen’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox in the fourth quarter was his 171st total touchdown, which ties Marino’s NFL record for the most in a player’s first five seasons. Tight end Dawson Knox led the Bills in both catches and yards (six for 98). Stefon Diggs added 60 yards on five catches, while Gabe Davis had 56 yards on four catches. Allen completed passes to nine receivers, with Quintin Morris, James Cook and Nyheim Hines all making their first touchdown catches of the season.

RUN DEFENSE: D-

The only good thing is the Dolphins didn’t run the ball more. Miami gained 188 yards on 25 carries (7.5 per carry), with Raheem Mostert piling up 136 of those yards on just 17 carries. Mostert’s 67-yard run in the first quarter was one of the low points of the season for the Bills’ run defense. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Damar Hamlin couldn’t make the tackle, but they weren’t the only ones to blame. Hamlin had a couple of noticeable miscues in run defense, including on Salvon Ahmed’s second-quarter touchdown run. If there was an area the Bills were decent against the run, it was inside the red zone. After Mostert’s 67-yard run, he gained just 1 yard on a first-and-goal play from the Bills’ 4-yard line. Admittedly, that’s not much to celebrate, but that’s the sort of night it was for the run defense. Ed Oliver did have a tackle for loss.

PASS DEFENSE: C+

Tua Tagovailoa went 17 of 30 for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 104.0. Miami’s Jaylen Waddle needed just three catches to pile up 114 yards, while Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 69 yards. Both Waddle and Hill scored a touchdown, with Waddle’s covering 67 yards. So why a passing grade? The pass defense came through at the end. Hill was held to a 3-yard gain on a second-and-4 catch. On third down, Taron Johnson dropped tight end Durham Smythe for a loss of 2 yards, holding the Dolphins to a field goal that stretched their lead to 29-21 with 11:56 left. On Miami’s next possession after the Bills had tied the game, Kaiir Elam dropped Hill for a 3-yard loss on a second-and-9 completion, and the Bills’ defense got off the field on third down when Tagovailoa threw incomplete intended for Waddle. Tre White had three passes defensed to lead the team, while Shaq Lawson had a sack for a second straight game and another sack on a blitz was split by DaQuan Jones and Matt Milano.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Kicker Tyler Bass drilled the game-winning, 25-yard field goal as time expired. He was also perfect on his three extra points. Bass has 121 points this season and is the first player in Bills history with three seasons of 120 points or more. With three games to play, his team record of 141 points is within reach. The kick coverage did allow a 28-yard return by Mostert on the game’s opening play. After that, the Bills kicked it through the end zone on the rest of their kickoffs. Punter Sam Martin had a big night for the Bills. He punted five times, and none was returned, as two went out of bounds and three were made with fair catches. Martin averaged 43 net yards on his punts and placed two of them inside the Dolphins’ 30-yard line. Nyheim Hines had a nice, 36-yard kick return. He averaged 25.3 yards on his three kick returns.

COACHING: B

The clock management was a bit shaky in the first half, as coach Sean McDermott burned his first timeout with 8:27 left in the second quarter. It ended up not costing the Bills at the end of the half, but they could have used another timeout. McDermott also lost another challenge in the second half, costing him another timeout, when he incorrectly threw the flag trying to get a ruled incompletion on a pass to Isaiah McKenzie overturned. It didn’t look like a bad challenge, but in that situation, the lost timeout is probably more valuable. When the Bills needed to run out the clock at the end, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trusted the running game to get it done. This was not defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s finest showing, but as mentioned, the defense did get a couple of big stops at the end.