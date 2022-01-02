Report Card: How's this for a twist? Rushing attack leads Bills' grades in win over Falcons

Well, would you look at that? The Bills can actually run the ball. We knew quarterback Josh Allen could – and he did, with 15 carries for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns – but the most promising part of Sunday’s win was Devin Singletary’s continued emergence. He set career highs with 23 rushing attempts that produced 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Even Zack Moss, who has been a healthy inactive recently, got into the act with five carries for 39 yards. Buffalo’s 233 team rushing yards are the second most under coach Sean McDermott, trailing only a 244-yard effort against Denver on Nov. 24, 2019, during a 20-3 win. “Especially with the elements that we play with here in Buffalo, we got to be able to run the ball and there was a lot of situations tonight where they knew we were going to run the ball and we did,” Allen said. “When you can run it when they know you're going to run it, that's typically a sign of a good offense. And we did a good job with that tonight.”

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all, right? Well, we will anyway. It simply wasn’t Allen’s day as a passer, as he finished 11 of 26 for 120 yards and three interceptions. His passer rating of 17.0 was the worst of his career. Even before Allen threw interceptions on three of four attempts spanning the second and third quarters, he was having trouble finding completions. He started the game completing his first two passes, but then was able to connect on just four of his next 13 throws. “Every game has a different flow, different types of situations … so whatever it takes for me to do, whether it's handing the ball off 30 times, if it's running an extra few times or finding completions and being quicker in my reads, given the flow of the game, you've got to figure that out,” Allen said. Stefon Diggs led the receivers with five catches for 52 yards, in the process becoming the first wideout in team history to have back-to-back seasons of 90-plus catches.