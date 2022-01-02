Report Card: How's this for a twist? Rushing attack leads Bills' grades in win over Falcons

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …
RUNNING GAME: A+
Well, would you look at that? The Bills can actually run the ball. We knew quarterback Josh Allen could – and he did, with 15 carries for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns – but the most promising part of Sunday’s win was Devin Singletary’s continued emergence. He set career highs with 23 rushing attempts that produced 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Even Zack Moss, who has been a healthy inactive recently, got into the act with five carries for 39 yards. Buffalo’s 233 team rushing yards are the second most under coach Sean McDermott, trailing only a 244-yard effort against Denver on Nov. 24, 2019, during a 20-3 win. “Especially with the elements that we play with here in Buffalo, we got to be able to run the ball and there was a lot of situations tonight where they knew we were going to run the ball and we did,” Allen said. “When you can run it when they know you're going to run it, that's typically a sign of a good offense. And we did a good job with that tonight.”
PASSING GAME: F
If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all, right? Well, we will anyway. It simply wasn’t Allen’s day as a passer, as he finished 11 of 26 for 120 yards and three interceptions. His passer rating of 17.0 was the worst of his career. Even before Allen threw interceptions on three of four attempts spanning the second and third quarters, he was having trouble finding completions. He started the game completing his first two passes, but then was able to connect on just four of his next 13 throws. “Every game has a different flow, different types of situations … so whatever it takes for me to do, whether it's handing the ball off 30 times, if it's running an extra few times or finding completions and being quicker in my reads, given the flow of the game, you've got to figure that out,” Allen said. Stefon Diggs led the receivers with five catches for 52 yards, in the process becoming the first wideout in team history to have back-to-back seasons of 90-plus catches.
RUN DEFENSE: B+
The defense did an outstanding job against the Falcons’ most versatile offensive weapon, holding Cordarrelle Patterson to 28 yards on nine carries. Second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa made a big play against Patterson, stopping him for a 4-yard loss on a second-and-1 play from the Bills’ 6-yard line. After an incompletion on third down, the Falcons settled for a 28-yard field goal. “Just go out there and play team defense,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said when asked about limiting Patterson. “That’s what we did – went out there and answered the call every time. You can’t ask much else." Atlanta’s Mike Davis did have some success, gaining 42 yards and a touchdown, but he was limited to eight carries. Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with seven tackles, followed by fellow linebacker Matt Milano with six.
PASS DEFENSE: A
There was just one notable breakdown. Falcons stud rookie tight end Kyle Pitts beat cornerback Dane Jackson on his route and shook off an attempted tackle by Micah Hyde, going for a 61-yard gain in the second quarter. The Bills, though, clamped down on just about anything else. The pass rush took advantage of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan holding onto the ball for too long, registering five sacks – one each from Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Taron Johnson, Greg Rousseau and Mario Addison. It was Addison's team-leading fifth of the season. It was good to see Rousseau make a big play after his production the past few games had dipped.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
Marquez Stevenson put the Bills in a bad spot early, losing a fumble that wide receiver Jake Kumerow did a good job jumping on to limit the damage to a safety. McDermott stayed with Stevenson despite the miscue, although it’s hard to say his faith was rewarded. Stevenson dropped the ball another time on a punt return, but was able to quickly pick it up. His two punt returns went for just 9 yards, and his three kickoff returns went for just 74 yards. On more than one occasion, he seemed to run directly into the backs of his blockers. The kick coverage was strong, as Tyler Bass produced four touchbacks and the two kicks that were returned gained just 25 yards. Bass was perfect on three extra points, although he needed a little assistance on the last one, which bounced in off the left upright.
COACHING: A
No complaints about any of the timeout usage, which is a good thing. McDermott also kept up his aggressive approach, which he showed last week against New England. The first example of that was going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the first quarter. A defensive pass interference call on that play gave the Bills a first down and set up the opening touchdown. McDermott also went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Falcons’ 20-yard line with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter. A field goal at that point would have given the Bills a 10-point lead, but the head coach kept his foot on the gas, and it worked. We frequently highlight bad play calls here, but let’s give props to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a good one. The two-point conversion to wide receiver Cole Beasley was a thing of beauty, as it would have been hard for the receiver to get any more wide open than he was.