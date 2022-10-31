Report Card: Grades are far from perfect, but Bills still pass the test against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium

RUNNING GAME: A

The Bills’ 153 rushing yards set a single-game high for the 2023 season. Devin Singletary led the way with 67 yards on 15 carries. He gained 51 of those rushing yards in the first half. Credit the offensive line here, too, for providing some running lanes for Singletary and rookie James Cook, who added 35 yards on five carries. That included a 17-yard gain on which Cook broke through a tackle attempt by Green Bay’s Darnell Savage. Perhaps most telling is the Bills gave Cook a carry with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter as the team was attempting to run out the clock. That shows a level of trust that didn’t exist earlier in the season. Zack Moss was active for the Bills, but did not play. Isaiah McKenzie scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a jet sweep in the second quarter.

PASSING GAME: C

The final numbers for Josh Allen – 13 of 25 for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions – are reflected in this grade. It was an average night for the passing attack. Allen got pretty good protection – he was sacked twice for a loss of 2 yards – and made some gorgeous throws. His touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the first half was the pinnacle of quarterback-wide receiver chemistry. Allen also used his legs to escape the pocket before lofting a perfect pass to Cook that went for a 41-yard gain. Those gems were matched by some equally ugly plays in the fourth quarter, though, as Allen was intercepted twice on two ill-advised passes. The only way that team gets back in it is by turning the ball over,” he said after the game. “Two stupid ones that I really had no business throwing. Second one, was really trying to dirt it and just didn't dirt it. Those happen. We'll learn from it.” Allen had a tough time getting on the same page with Gabe Davis. The Bills’ No. 2 receiver was targeted seven times, but managed just two catches for 35 yards.

RUN DEFENSE: D

The Packers piled up the yards, 208 to be exact, on 31 carries – a whopping average of 6.7 yards per attempt. That’s by far the most rushing yards given up by the Bills this season. With so many rushing attempts against, it’s not a big surprise middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds finished as the team’s leading tackler. Edmunds set a career high with 16 tackles, topping the 13 he made at Las Vegas on Oct. 4, 2020. “It's definitely frustrating,” Edmunds said of the success Green Bay had on the ground. “Obviously, we pride ourselves on stopping the run, making a team one-dimensional. It's something that we definitely will get better with.” There were a couple of standout moments in run defense, though. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson dropped Aaron Jones for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 carry at the start of the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs. Matt Milano also stopped A.J. Dillon for a 2-yard loss.

PASS DEFENSE: A-

Real talk, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers – a future, first-ballot Hall of Famer – looked like a game manager. Now, that might have as much (or more) to do with his coaching staff as it does the Bills’ secondary, but we shouldn’t penalize the Bills for the Packers’ bone-headed offensive approach. Rodgers finished the game 19 of 30 for 203 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It took a spectacular throw and catch from Rodgers to Romeo Doubs for one of those touchdowns, while the other went to Samori Toure. The Bills sacked Rodgers twice, with Tim Settle getting his first of the season and Greg Rousseau notching his fifth. Buffalo has recorded at least two sacks in each of its seven games this season, marking the second-longest streak to open the season in team history. Settle also deflected a Rodgers pass into the air, leading to Milano’s interception. Cornerback Dane Jackson had two of the Bills’ six passes defensed.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Tyler Bass was solid as ever, hitting field goals from 42 and 38 yards as well as all three extra points. Sam Martin punted twice for the Bills, and while his net average of 35.0 doesn’t jump off the page, Martin did what he needed to do, particularly near the end of the game when he pinned Green Bay inside its own 20-yard line with 2:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills allowed just 3 yards on one punt return and limited the Packers to 67 yards on four kick returns by KeiSean Nixon. The Bills did benefit at the start of the third quarter when Nixon returned the opening kickoff of the second half 49 yards to midfield. The play was called back on a holding penalty against Green Bay.

COACHING: B

The Bills didn’t have close to their best stuff, particularly on offense in the second half, and still won comfortably. That says a lot about the assembled talent here. You can bet the film review Monday morning won’t always be fun, but it’s better to learn from a win than a loss. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will want to find a way to run the ball more effectively when the team has a lead. That will shorten the game and take some of the pressure off Allen. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will need to make sure teams don’t try to copy what Green Bay did so well in running the ball. The Bills did use a timeout midway through the first quarter that would have come in handy at the end of the first half. Still, Sean McDermott has the Bills at 6-1 – their best record through seven games since 1993. Any nitpicking with that should be kept to a minimum. Green Bay has still never won in Buffalo.