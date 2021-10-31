Report Card: Defense once again easily passes test against Miami's woeful offense

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

Running game: C-

What running game? Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for a whole bunch of nothing, with Singletary gaining 28 yards on seven carries and Moss gaining 19 yards on eight carries. Singletary had a 13-yard gain. Other than that, they were largely kept in check. We’ll point out here the offensive line did the running backs no favors. Far too frequently, Singletary and Moss were met at or behind the line of scrimmage. A perfect example of the failures of the run game came when Moss was stuffed for a loss of 1-yard on a third-and-1 carry early in the second quarter near midfield. Gaining 1 yard in that situation looked all but impossible. Quarterback Josh Allen was the only bright spot in the running game, gaining 55 yards on eight carries. He had a 34-yard gain in the first quarter, but that came on a scramble after he originally intended to throw.

Passing game: B