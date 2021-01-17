Report card: Defense more than does its job in Bills' win over Ravens

It was a brutal night to kick, as both kickers showed. You would have made a lot of money betting that Justin Tucker would miss two field goals for the Ravens. Unfortunately for the Bills, Tyler Bass did the same kicking into the wind toward the scoreboard end of the stadium. Bass did make a 28-yarder early toward the tunnel end, but missed a chance to ice the win with a 44-yarder that went wide left with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Punter Corey Bojorquez was again solid for the Bills. His 36.8-yard net average on four punts is a bit deceiving, as he pinned the Ravens inside their 20-yard line twice. Andre Roberts had an 8-yard punt return and a 26-yard kick return. Most importantly, he made good decisions on a tough night to cleanly field the ball.

We saw what bad use of timeouts looked like in the first quarter, when Ravens coach John Harbaugh used two of them less than 10 minutes into the game. Sean McDermott had no such issues. Calling one designed run in the first half meant offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took some heat on social media, but I didn’t have an issue with it. The Bills are a throw first, throw second and throw third team. Stay true to who you are. Now, there were a couple play calls that were worth second guessing, like going sideways near the Ravens’ 10-yard line on consecutive plays. Ed Oliver and A.J. Klein both had costly pre-snap penalties that will drive any coach nuts. Daboll made a great play call in the third quarter on third and 4, with Singletary gaining 9 yards on a completion. The Bills also caught the Ravens in a bad defense on Diggs’ 3-yard touchdown. There were only two defensive backs to cover three Bills receivers on the left side of the formation. The defensive game plan of not allowing anything deep worked. The Bills were content with allowing the Ravens to make plays underneath, betting that Baltimore's offense wouldn't be able to move the ball all the way down the field that way. They were right.