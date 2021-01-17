Report card: Defense more than does its job in Bills' win over Ravens

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at Bills Stadium.
Passing game: B-
Here’s a good example of how far Josh Allen has come. The Bills’ quarterback finished 23 of 37 for 206 yards and one touchdown, and that’s probably his floor. Not so long ago, that would have been a decent game for him. Allen missed some throws that he needs to make, but once again, he didn’t turn the ball over. (He can thank left tackle Dion Dawkins for jumping on a fumble near midfield.) The offensive line held up well. Allen was sacked twice, but several times he had more than enough time to throw. Rookie receiver Gabriel Davis let a touchdown go through his hands in the first half. That’s a play he has to make. Davis and Cole Beasley finished without a catch on six targets. The Bills’ depth at receiver, though, was enough to overcome that as Stefon Diggs again topped 100 yards and a week after being shut out, John Brown was clutch with eight catches for 62 yards. That just goes to show that you can take away one of Allen’s top options (Beasley), but it’s incredibly difficult for any defense to do that to three players.
Running game: C-
What running game? The Bills attempted just three carries in the first half, and two of them were a scramble and a kneeldown by Allen at the end of the second quarter. The only genuine rushing attempt came from Devin Singletary with 3:07 left in the second quarter. Credit Singletary, though, with staying with things. He ripped off gains of 9 and 12 yards on the touchdown drive to start the third quarter. He finished with just 25 yards on seven carries, but those contributions to the touchdown drive shouldn’t be forgotten. T.J. Yeldon, stepping in for Zack Moss, had just a pair of carries. Allen had just 3 yards on seven carries, but four of those attempts were kneeldowns.
Run defense: B+
The Ravens put up 150 yards on the ground, but considering they had been averaging more than 250 yards recently, that’s a job well done. Things got off to a slow start, as Baltimore’s first three carries went for 31 yards. Cornerback Tre’Davious White had a tackle for a loss to stop the bleeding, though, and that seemed to right the ship. Harrison Phillips had a tackle for no gain that set up third and 5 for the Ravens. Tremaine Edmunds, who led the Bills with nine tackles, also made a stop for no gain. Rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa had a tackle after just a 1-yard gain. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did get out of the pocket to convert a first down on third and 13 with a 15-yard gain, but he otherwise did not do serious damage. The Bills held Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to an identical stat line – 10 carries for 42 yards each – numbers that they would have signed up for before the game.
Pass defense: A
We’ve got to start with the pick-six. Taron Johnson turned in one of the biggest plays in franchise history when he went 101 yards to the house in the third quarter. Levi Wallace set the tone early with his first career sack, resulting in an 11-yard loss. Jerry Hughes was a monster, finishing with a pair of sacks and recording several other pressures. Hughes saves his best for the postseason. Fellow defensive end Mario Addison also had a sack. Matt Milano and Edmunds were active in pass defense, with Milano making two passes defensed and Edmunds one. White also had a pass defensed in what was a well-rounded game.
Special teams: C-
It was a brutal night to kick, as both kickers showed. You would have made a lot of money betting that Justin Tucker would miss two field goals for the Ravens. Unfortunately for the Bills, Tyler Bass did the same kicking into the wind toward the scoreboard end of the stadium. Bass did make a 28-yarder early toward the tunnel end, but missed a chance to ice the win with a 44-yarder that went wide left with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter. Punter Corey Bojorquez was again solid for the Bills. His 36.8-yard net average on four punts is a bit deceiving, as he pinned the Ravens inside their 20-yard line twice. Andre Roberts had an 8-yard punt return and a 26-yard kick return. Most importantly, he made good decisions on a tough night to cleanly field the ball.
Coaching: B+
We saw what bad use of timeouts looked like in the first quarter, when Ravens coach John Harbaugh used two of them less than 10 minutes into the game. Sean McDermott had no such issues. Calling one designed run in the first half meant offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took some heat on social media, but I didn’t have an issue with it. The Bills are a throw first, throw second and throw third team. Stay true to who you are. Now, there were a couple play calls that were worth second guessing, like going sideways near the Ravens’ 10-yard line on consecutive plays. Ed Oliver and A.J. Klein both had costly pre-snap penalties that will drive any coach nuts. Daboll made a great play call in the third quarter on third and 4, with Singletary gaining 9 yards on a completion. The Bills also caught the Ravens in a bad defense on Diggs’ 3-yard touchdown. There were only two defensive backs to cover three Bills receivers on the left side of the formation. The defensive game plan of not allowing anything deep worked. The Bills were content with allowing the Ravens to make plays underneath, betting that Baltimore's offense wouldn't be able to move the ball all the way down the field that way. They were right.