Report Card: Defense hangs tough, but Bills come up a few plays short against Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: C-

Two runs of consequence. That’s what the Bills managed. Granted, that was more than Miami, but it was a struggle for much of the afternoon. Before Josh Allen’s 19-yard gain in the third quarter, the Bills’ longest rush was 6 yards – by wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Running back Zack Moss, who had been stuffed for 2 yards on his first two carries of the game, showed good burst on a 43-yard gain in the second half – a career long for the third-year veteran. By and large, though, the running game failed to get much going far too often. At first glance, there weren’t many holes being opened up by a banged-up offensive line. Devin Singletary managed just 13 yards on nine carries. Allen was once again the team’s leading rusher, with 47 yards on eight carries. That’s not ideal. The final numbers – 23 carries for 115 yards, 5.0 yards per carry – look better on paper than what it did during the game.

PASSING GAME: B

Only a "B" when Allen throws for 400 yards? Yeah. Here’s why: Allen’s first-quarter fumble, which came when blitzing Miami safety Jevon Holland got around Singletary and knocked the ball away from the Bills’ quarterback, set up Miami’s first touchdown. That was a costly turnover. Gabe Davis, who finished with just three catches for 37 yards, dropped a would-be touchdown. Behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, Allen was sacked four times and it felt like he faced more pressure than he had in the Bills’ first two games combined. As great as Allen is, he wasn’t able to come through at the end, as his fourth-down pass for Isaiah McKenzie was particularly ugly. Singletary was actually the Bills’ leading receiver, with nine catches for 78 yards, so he deserves credit for finding a way to contribute when the run game wasn’t working. On the Bills’ third offensive series, Singletary made a great blitz pickup, allowing Allen enough time to find McKenzie for an 8-yard touchdown pass. McKenzie finished with seven catches for 76 yards, while Stefon Diggs had seven for 74 yards. Diggs was in and out of the lineup at times late in the game with cramping.

RUN DEFENSE: A-

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Linebacker Matt Milano made a great stop for no gain of Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert on a third-and-2 rush attempt on Miami’s first drive, setting up a Dolphins punt. Later in the game, Milano stopped Mostert again for no gain. Had the Dolphins’ running back gotten by him, it looked as if it might have been a big gain. Outside of a tough sequence in the second quarter when Mostert got free for a 9-yard gain and then Jaylen Waddle followed with another 9-yard gain on a reverse, the Bills’ run defense was solid. The Dolphins finished with just 41 rushing yards on 17 attempts, a scant 2.4 yards per attempt. The defense did, however, give up a pair of short rushing touchdowns to Miami’s Chase Edmonds.

PASS DEFENSE: A-

An early holding penalty against rookie Christian Benford gave Miami a first down on the Dolphins’ first drive. The Bills’ pass rush got just two sacks, as the Dolphins seemed intent on making quick passes to negate the Buffalo pressure. After Benford went down with a hand injury, the Bills turned to rookie undrafted free agent Ja’Marcus Ingram. All things considered, the Bills’ exceptionally young secondary held up as well as could be expected against Miami’s two stud receivers, Tyreek Hill and Waddle. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished 13 of 18 for 186 yards and one touchdown. Greg Rousseau had a 1.5 sacks to give him 3.5 in three weeks. Von Miller finished with just one pass defensed. Milano dropped an interception that might have turned into a pick-six.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

Tyler Bass missed a 38-yard field goal in a two-point loss. That’s always going to hurt the special teams grade. It wasn’t entirely clear if Bass’ attempt got tipped. The official game book does not credit anyone with a block, but either way, that’s a bad miss. Jamison Crowder didn’t have much room to run on his first punt return attempt, which gained just 6 yards. Later, Crowder initially let a punt bounce before wisely fielding it and returning it 14 yards. He averaged 10.7 yards on three punt returns. The kick coverage was excellent, limiting Mostert to an average of just 18.0 yards on three attempts.

COACHING: C

Bills coach Sean McDermott had to burn a timeout before a Miami fourth-and-1 play from the Dolphins’ 36-yard line with 6:47 left in the first quarter. That timeout would have been very helpful at the end of the first half. Consecutive runs by Moss to start the second offensive series went for just 2 yards – an odd bit of play calling by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey that set the offense up for failure on third-and-8. McDermott confidently went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Dolphins’ 30-yard line to start the second quarter – a decision that paid off when Allen ran for a first down. The offensive coaching staff is going to have to do something about the struggles in short-yardage situations. The Bills also lined up in the neutral zone twice, which is a bit sloppy. McDermott wasn't about to make any excuses after the game, but injuries were an obvious factor.