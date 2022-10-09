Report Card: Defense, coaching shine in Bills' blowout win

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 38-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: B-

It took a while to get going. A holding penalty by Ryan Bates wiped out a first-down run by Devin Singletary on the Bills’ second possession. Singletary’s first two carries in the first quarter were both stopped for no gain. His third carry, however, hit for 23 yards. He finished with just six attempts, but was able to gain 42 yards for a healthy yards per attempt of 7.0. Zack Moss logged just one carry, but it did gain 7 yards and got the Bills away from their goal line, with the play starting at the Buffalo 2-yard line. Quarterback Josh Allen rushed five times for 42 yards. He took one big hit on a designed sweep. James Cook gained 31 yards on four carries, highlighted by his 24-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. In what feels like a weekly occurrence, the final numbers – 18 carries, 120 yards, one touchdown – look better on paper than it felt like as the game was going on.

PASSING GAME: A

If the Steelers did anything on offense to remotely hang around in this game, how many yards could Allen have thrown for? 500? 600? He had 348 in the first half, and missed a few throws. Remember when a 300-yard passing game was worthy of a parade down Delaware Avenue? Allen finished with 424 Sunday, and it, no doubt, could have been a lot more. Stefon Diggs (eight catches, 102 yards, one touchdown), Gabe Davis (three catches, 171 yards, two touchdowns) and Khalil Shakir (three catches, 75 yards, one touchdown) were all basically unstoppable. Diggs now has a catch in 108 consecutive games – every game he’s played in his NFL career. That’s the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL, trailing Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (130 games), New Orleans’ Jarvis Landry (126) and the Cardinals’ Zach Ertz (110). He also has more than 500 yards through five games for the second time in three seasons with the Bills (508 this season, 509 in 2020).

RUN DEFENSE: A+

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In a word, dominant. The Bills limited the Steelers to just 54 yards on 17 carries, an average of 3.2 yards per rush. It’s the third game this season the Bills have held an opponent to 54 yards or less. Safety Damar Hamlin set the tone early, with a tackle for loss to put the Steelers in third-and-long on Pittsburgh’s second offensive play. Hamlin finished with eight tackles. Tyrel Dodson, starting in place of Tremaine Edmunds, led the Bills with 11 tackles. Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris – a former first-round draft pick – gained just 20 yards on 11 carries.

PASS DEFENSE: A

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett did throw for 327 yards, but that statistic was inflated greatly by garbage time. Pickett picked on Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam early, but Elam got some revenge with his first career interception. It wasn’t a dominant showing by the pass rush, but the group did record three sacks. The Bills now have 16 sacks in the first five games, the most over that time span since the 2016 team recorded 17. Here’s a bit of a statistical oddity: Siran Neal, who replaced Taron Johnson in the fourth quarter, recorded four passes defensed. As a team, the Bills had 10 passes defensed, with Matt Milano making two.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

It was quite an eventful game early for the special teams. Taiwan Jones made a mess of the opening kickoff, fumbling it, then getting stopped at the Bills’ 2-yard line. Things briefly turned around for the special teams on Pittsburgh’s opening kick return, when cornerback James Pierre muffed the catch and Taron Johnson recovered the loose ball to give Buffalo possession. That drive failed to produce any points, however, because Tyler Bass’ 49-yard field goal got blocked. Shakir struggled to adjust to the wind on a Pittsburgh punt in the first quarter and was unable to field it. The ball then bounced down to the Bills’ 2-yard line – a 69-yard punt. Both of Sam Martin’s punts went into the end zone for touchbacks, although the first one was placed well and it looked like Neal had a chance to down it inside the Steelers’ 5-yard line. Neal, though, wasn’t able to make the play.

COACHING: A

The Bills won by 35 points Sunday without Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Dawson Knox, Isaiah McKenzie, Tre’Davious White, Tremaine Edmunds and Christian Benford. That’s a massive credit to the Bills’ coaching staff for getting their replacements ready to play. The Bills gave the Steelers their largest loss since 1989, and thus, largest loss under Mike Tomlin. It’s true the Steelers were dealing with some serious injury issues in their secondary, but give offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey props for his scheme. Bills receivers were wide open seemingly all game. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott awarded a game ball to defensive line coach Eric Washington. It’s been an emotional last couple weeks for Washington, whose father, John, died Sept. 30 after a lengthy illness. Eric Washington returned in time to coach in the game Sunday. It was a nice move by McDermott to recognize him after the win. McDermott’s career winning percentage is now .616, moving ahead of Marv Levy (.615) for the best in franchise history.