Report Card: Coaching staff deserves credit after third win in 12 days

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: B+

The Bills attempted 37 rushes to 33 passes – the third time this season they’ve run the ball more than they’ve thrown it. They are now 3-0 in those games. Running the football reasonably well matters – and the Bills did that against New England. James Cook led the team with 14 carries for 64 yards, an average of 4.6 yards per attempt. He had a long run of 28 yards on the Bills’ first touchdown drive. Devin Singletary chipped in 51 yards on 13 carries and reached the end zone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown. “I thought ‘Motor’ and James ran the ball extremely hard,” said quarterback Josh Allen, who added 20 yards on the ground on eight carries. “We were skipping some third downs, which is always a plus, and then when we did have third downs, we were putting our noses down and going and getting it, being really physical, playing some physical football. The more that we can get those guys going, it's going to open up so many more things for us.” The Bills have run for 100-plus yards in 17 consecutive games, breaking a tie for the second-longest such streak in team history behind only a 37-game stretch from 1973-76.

PASSING GAME: A-

Allen went 22 of 33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked twice, one of which resulted in a lost fumble. That can rightfully be charged to left tackle David Quessenberry, who whiffed on his block. Allen is now 5-0 in Thursday games, with a 72.2% completion percentage (114 of 158), 1,263 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 107.6. His 106.0 passer rating against New England was the 23rd game of his career with a passer rating of 100-plus, which is third on the team’s all-time list, behind Jim Kelly (40 games) and Joe Ferguson (25). The Bills are 22-1 in games Allen has a passer rating of at least 100, including 6-0 this season. Not surprisingly, Allen looked most often for Stefon Diggs, targeting him nine times that resulted in seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Cook was also active in the passing game, catching all six of his targets for 41 yards. Isaiah McKenzie had five catches for 44 yards, continuing a recent run of solid production.

RUN DEFENSE: A-

The score helped to influence the amount of runs the Patriots called, resulting in New England finishing with just 14 team carries that produced 60 yards. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had three runs that went for 10-plus yards, so he was a challenge at times for. A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson each had tackles for loss in run defense. A good sequence for the run defense came in the second quarter when Greg Rousseau and Tremaine Edmunds teamed up to stop Stevenson for no gain on a second-and-10 carry. That forced the Patriots into third-and-long, which they were unable to convert. Rousseau had a stop on Stevenson after a gain of just 2 yards on New England’s first offensive play. Edmunds finished with a team-leading six tackles in his return to the lineup after a two-game absence. The Bills got a combined 13 tackles from defensive linemen, with Rousseau leading the way with four.

PASS DEFENSE: A-

The Bills didn’t quite get the sack production they wanted – it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that A.J. Epenesa dropped Mac Jones for a 13-yard loss that the team collected its first sack – but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The Bills forced Jones to bail from the pocket and he was often forced to take his check-down option. Safety Jordan Poyer nearly had an interception along the sideline, but couldn’t quite hang onto the ball. Slot cornerback Taron Johnson had a pair of passes defensed, while Poyer, Damar Hamlin, Tre’Davious White and Rousseau had one each. White’s snap count went way up in his second game of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B+

Kicking in the same direction in Gillette Stadium, Tyler Bass boomed a 48-yard field goal to start the scoring for the Bills, while New England’s Nick Folk came up short from that distance on his attempt. In what was otherwise a clean game for both special teams, that was a big difference. Nyheim Hines and the Bills’ return teams weren’t able to generate much. Hines had just 4 yards on two punt returns and just 26 yards on a pair of kick returns. On the other side, the Bills did a solid job defending dangerous Patriots return man Marcus Jones, limiting him to 65 yards on three kick returns. Jones’ only punt return went for zero yards, thanks to a good tackle by Siran Neal. Bills punter Sam Martin averaged 38.7 net yards on three punts, as a touchback dragged down that average a bit.

COACHING: A

The Bills won three games away from home in 12 days. For some on social media who act like the team is 3-9 instead of 9-3, just remember that. “We could have used every excuse in the book, but our guys, we work extremely hard,” Allen said. “We care about each other. We care about each other's families, and I think when you have that type of love in the locker room, you're going to find ways to win football games.” That starts with the coaching staff. The Bills were well prepared Thursday night, both offensively and defensively. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey stuck with the run. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier found a way around the loss of Von Miller. Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t make any clock-management errors. It wasn’t perfect – it would be nice to see the offense return to its killer instinct from earlier in the season – but it was a much-needed divisional win.