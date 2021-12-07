Report Card: Coaching, run defense come up small in damaging defeat to New England

Where do we start? The decision to challenge a spot late in the game was doomed from the start. Rarely does the spot of the ball get overturned, and in a close game, that was a wasted timeout. So, too, was the second timeout of the second half, which came with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter and came after a run for no gain. Clearly, there was a huge problem getting the next play in. The timeout at the end of the second quarter was a strange one, seeing as that it could have given the Patriots one more play to throw a Hail Mary (why they didn’t is a mystery). Allowing 222 yards on the ground is bad enough, but when it comes in a game when it’s clear what the opposition is going to do, that makes it a whole lot worse.