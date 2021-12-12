Report Card: Coaching not to lose, rare poor pass defense cost Bills against Bucs

Plays that shaped the game: Mixup on final play foils Bills' defensive turnaround In the second half, the Bills held the Bucs to 110 yards, including just 44 on the ground. But the turnaround went for naught.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Matt Haack has been an easy punching bag, but let’s give the Bills’ punter some credit when it’s due: His 63-yard punt in overtime was a beauty, pinning the Bucs on their own 6-yard line. Haack also had a 61-yard punt in the second quarter – admittedly when the stakes were much lower – helping him to finish with a net average of 46.0 yards on six punts, four of which were downed inside the Bucs’ 20-yard line. It was his best game as a member of the Bills. Rookie Marquez Stevenson didn’t have time to do much on his two punt returns, which gained just 9 yards. He did gain 29 yards on his only kick return, although that started 4 yards deep in the end zone, so it went only to the Bills’ 25-yard line. The kickoff coverage was excellent again, allowing just 38 yards on three attempts.

COACHING: D

Sean McDermott hasn’t learned his lesson. Field goals and punts don’t beat Tom Brady, although they did come close Sunday. Here’s how McDermott explained the decisions to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the Bucs’ 3-yard line in the second quarter (which made the score 10-3 Tampa Bay at the time) and to punt on fourth-and-3 from the Bills’ 45-yard line while trailing 24-10 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.