Report Card: Coaching grade shines bright in Bills' victory over Chiefs

Josh Allen delivered when it mattered most. His hurdle for a first down in the fourth quarter produced another entry on the career highlight reel. Allen was the Bills’ best running threat, racking up 59 yards on 11 carries – an average of 5.4 yards per carry – and one touchdown. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary were largely held in check, combining for 17 carries and 62 yards, but Allen’s output gave the Bills 121 total yards on 28 attempts, a respectable 4.3 yards per carry. Allen, Moss and Singletary were the only Bills players to attempt a carry. All of Buffalo's ball carries held onto the football -- an important consideration given how much it rained.

Allen completed just 15 passes, but those 15 completions went for 315 yards and three touchdowns, along with a 139.1 passer rating. Allen’s 12.1 yards per attempt set a single-game high in his four-year career. Allen's completions were the fewest in a 300-yard game by a Bills quarterback since Drew Bledose had 306 yards on 15 completions against the Dolphins in 2002. Looking at the result of this game only through the box score will tell a strange tale. Allen wasn’t sacked, avoiding trouble when it arrived to keep plays going long enough to let his receivers get open deep down the field. The Bills had three completions of 40-plus yards, the longest of which covered 61 yards to Stefon Diggs. Moss added a nice wrinkle to the passing game by making three catches for 55 yards, once again showing good elusiveness out of the backfield. It was another quiet game for slot receiver Cole Beasley, who was targeted just twice and finished with one catch for 5 yards. Gabriel Davis had just one catch for 16 yards, but it was a big one during the Bills’ final touchdown drive. Emmanuel Sanders had two touchdowns and continues to be a significant addition. Tight end Dawson Knox turning into a legitimate threat has the potential to take the offense to an even higher level.