Report Card: Coaching decisions, defensive woes doom Bills, leading to predictable grades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium …
Observations: Defensive breakdowns ruin Josh Allen's heroics, lead to one of most painful losses in Bills history
The 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will immediately join the four Super Bowl losses and “Homerun Throwback” as the absolute most painful in franchise history, writes Jay Skurski.
RUNNING GAME: C+
Devin Singletary picked a bad time to revert to his midseason form. He scored a 1-yard touchdown run early in the game on a fourth-and-goal play, but it was mostly downhill from there, as Singletary averaged just 2.6 yards on 10 carries. The running game once again went through quarterback Josh Allen, who led the way with 68 yards on 11 carries. Allen was a beast on quarterback sweeps most of the game. There were some notable failures, including when the Bills had second-and-3 on their first possession of the third quarter. Singletary gained 1 yard on that play, then Isaiah McKenzie gained 1 on third-and-2, and the Bills punted on fourth-and-1. That inability to pick up short yardage on the ground felt like a season-long problem that couldn’t be solved.
Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on in a thrilling 42-36 OT loss.
PASSING GAME: A
Allen is special. He once again put the offense on his shoulders, especially in the fourth quarter, leading what should have been two game-winning drives. He finished 27 of 37 for 329 yards and four touchdowns – a quarterback rating of 136.0. Most of the damage through the air was done by second-year receiver Gabriel Davis, who finished with a whopping 201 yards on eight catches. Slot receiver Cole Beasley had six catches for 60 yards – Allen’s two best throws of the night were the 75-yard touchdown bomb to Davis and the 24-yard slant to Beasley. We’ll be asking for a long time how Stefon Diggs finished with just three catches for 7 yards in a divisional playoff game. Tight end Dawson Knox disappeared, as well, finishing with just two catches for 9 yards. Knox had a drop on the Bills’ first drive and also was penalized for a false start in the fourth quarter on a drive that ended in a punt. Against the Chiefs, opposing teams basically have to play a perfect game, and Knox didn’t do that.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis became the first player in NFL history with four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game Sunday. But there was no celebration of a mark that came in a loss.
RUN DEFENSE: F
Support Local Journalism
You knew it was going to be a long night when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushed three times for 49 yards on the opening drive, capping it with an 8-yard touchdown. The Bills’ coverage was great, but the rushers were getting too far up the field, allowing Mahomes lanes to take off running. The Chiefs’ quarterback also pump-faked to freeze the Bills’ defensive line, taking off when they erred by jumping to defend passes. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had his moments, rushing seven times for 60 yards. Receiver Mecole Hardman scored on a 25-yard jet sweep. Add it all up, and the Chiefs gained 182 yards on 27 carries – an average of 6.7 per rush.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ team speed was the biggest factor from start to finish – and especially at the finish – in the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss in the AFC divisional playoff game.
PASS DEFENSE: F
Everyone knew when Tre’Davious White got hurt Thanksgiving night that it spelled trouble for the Bills’ defense. That bill came due Sunday, as Dane Jackson had a rough outing. Jackson was called for a killer defensive holding in the second quarter on a third-and-goal play from the Bills’ 11-yard line. Three plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone. The legitimacy of that flag can be debated, but Jackson clearly grabbed Tyreek Hill’s jersey, so there shouldn’t be such outrage the penalty was called – it was quite easy to see. It’s impossible to understand what Levi Wallace was thinking on the catch that allowed the Chiefs to get into field goal range at the end of regulation. There is no receiver on his side, and he simply watches as tight end Travis Kelce runs straight up the seam. Mahomes threw the ball 44 times and the Bills didn’t have a single pass defensed. That’s remarkable.
Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on AFC divisional playoff weekend ...
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
Matt Haack concluded an underwhelming first season in Buffalo just about how you’d expect – punting four times for 175 yards – an average of 43.8 gross yards, but just 28.8 net yards. Haack did have one punt downed at the Kansas City 1-yard line when linebacker Tyler Matakevich raced downfield to keep the ball from going in the end zone, but a huge breakdown occurred in the fourth quarter when Hill had a 45-yard punt return. That only happened because Taiwan Jones ran out of bounds on the previous punt by Haack, creating offsetting penalties and necessitating another punt. The Bills gave up 60 yards on two punt returns and 26 yards on Kansas City’s lone kickoff return. Those numbers are too big. McKenzie had a pretty good kick return of 22 yards to start the game, but that was his only chance as the Chiefs’ six other kickoffs went for touchbacks. Micah Hyde made two fair catches as the punt returner. Tyler Bass hit four extra points.
Among the questions in the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills' 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas…
COACHING: F
It started on a great note for Sean McDermott. The Bills’ coach was aggressive on the opening drive, going for it on fourth-and-2 from the 50-yard line and fourth-and-goal from the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. That was a refreshing approach, especially considering how many field goals McDermott settled for here last year in the AFC championship game. Unfortunately, the momentum stopped there. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took plenty of heat for calling three straight Singletary runs in the second quarter, leading to a three-and-out. After watching Allen absolutely torch the secondary, that’s a fair second-guess. The decision not to either squib kick or have Bass kick off short of the end zone at the end of regulation was wrong. Doing so would have forced the Chiefs to run a precious few seconds off the clock. McDermott understandably didn’t want to discuss specifics of how his defense melted down at the end of the game – I get it, he just had his heart ripped out – but he darn sure better have some answers in the coming days. It’s not as though the Bills weren’t on the same page, because they were taking timeouts to make sure they were in the right defense. The coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier need to explain just what the plan was for the final 13 seconds, because for the life of me, if there was one, I couldn’t determine what it was.