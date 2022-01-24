Report Card: Coaching decisions, defensive woes doom Bills, leading to predictable grades

Matt Haack concluded an underwhelming first season in Buffalo just about how you’d expect – punting four times for 175 yards – an average of 43.8 gross yards, but just 28.8 net yards. Haack did have one punt downed at the Kansas City 1-yard line when linebacker Tyler Matakevich raced downfield to keep the ball from going in the end zone, but a huge breakdown occurred in the fourth quarter when Hill had a 45-yard punt return. That only happened because Taiwan Jones ran out of bounds on the previous punt by Haack, creating offsetting penalties and necessitating another punt. The Bills gave up 60 yards on two punt returns and 26 yards on Kansas City’s lone kickoff return. Those numbers are too big. McKenzie had a pretty good kick return of 22 yards to start the game, but that was his only chance as the Chiefs’ six other kickoffs went for touchbacks. Micah Hyde made two fair catches as the punt returner. Tyler Bass hit four extra points.

It started on a great note for Sean McDermott. The Bills’ coach was aggressive on the opening drive, going for it on fourth-and-2 from the 50-yard line and fourth-and-goal from the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. That was a refreshing approach, especially considering how many field goals McDermott settled for here last year in the AFC championship game. Unfortunately, the momentum stopped there. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took plenty of heat for calling three straight Singletary runs in the second quarter, leading to a three-and-out. After watching Allen absolutely torch the secondary, that’s a fair second-guess. The decision not to either squib kick or have Bass kick off short of the end zone at the end of regulation was wrong. Doing so would have forced the Chiefs to run a precious few seconds off the clock. McDermott understandably didn’t want to discuss specifics of how his defense melted down at the end of the game – I get it, he just had his heart ripped out – but he darn sure better have some answers in the coming days. It’s not as though the Bills weren’t on the same page, because they were taking timeouts to make sure they were in the right defense. The coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier need to explain just what the plan was for the final 13 seconds, because for the life of me, if there was one, I couldn’t determine what it was.