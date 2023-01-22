Report Card: Buffalo Bills' worst loss of the season equals worst grades of the season

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: F

A complete and utter non-factor. The Bills attempted just 19 carries, producing 63 yards and one touchdown. Josh Allen was the leading rusher, but he managed just 26 yards on eight attempts as the Bengals did a great job of not letting the Bills’ quarterback get into space. Devin Singletary managed 24 yards on six carries, while rookie James Cook had 13 yards on five carries. The Bills’ long run was by Cook, for just 8 yards. Given that they were trailing 14-0, after just one offensive possession that went three-and-out, it’s not a surprise the Bills basically abandoned the run game. Still, the times they did run it amounted to very little. The offensive line did next to nothing in opening holes. One offseason question to ponder: Did Cook do enough as a rookie to show he can be counted on next year to be the No. 1 back if Singletary leaves in free agency? That’s a tough question.

PASSING GAME: D

Allen’s final numbers were padded by some stats in garbage time. He finished the game 25 of 42 for 265 yards, zero touchdowns and one desperation interception that came in the final minute. Somewhat amazingly, Allen was only sacked once for a loss of 3 yards, but that doesn’t come close to accurately capturing just how much he was pressured. He was hit eight times, and basically needed to start running for his life as soon as he got the snap. The Bills’ offensive line was exposed, leading to some major questions heading into the offseason. Allen targeted Stefon Diggs 10 times, but the two were only able to connect on four passes that gained just 35 yards. Gabe Davis made just two catches for 34 yards, while Isaiah McKenzie had just two catches for 10 yards. The Bills need to seriously upgrade at wide receiver. One bright spot was tight end Dawson Knox. His five-game streak of having a receiving touchdown came to an end, but Knox did lead the team with five catches for 65 yards. Singletary caught five passes for 38 yards, with a lot of that production coming late on dump-offs.

RUN DEFENSE: F

The Bengals rushed for just 51 yards last week against Baltimore. They more than tripled that total against the Bills, piling up 172 yards on 34 carries – an average of 5.1 per rush. Joe Mixon led the way with 20 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. He ran with authority, and took advantage of big holes opened up by a makeshift offensive line. On the rare occasion the pass rush did get to Burrow, he was able to scramble away, including once that led to a 21-yard gain. Tremaine Edmunds led the Bills with 12 tackles, but it would be hard to describe any of them as impactful. Poor tackling – an issue that plagued the defense on and off throughout the season – carried into Sunday. Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson each had one tackle for loss.

PASS DEFENSE: F

The pass rush was non existent. Give Burrow some credit for that, as he got the ball out of his hands quickly, but the Bills simply did not get the type of production they needed from their defensive line. Yes, they missed Von Miller, but it’s a stretch to think he would have changed things all that much Sunday – that’s how much the Bills were outclassed. Matt Milano got the Bills’ only sack – one of just three hits on Burrow the entire game. The Bills had five passes defensed, but did not record any takeaways. Burrow was masterful spreading the ball around, completing passes to eight receivers, with Ja’Marr Chase leading the way with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White took a pair of costly defensive penalties.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

It was a fairly straightforward game in this regard. Punter Sam Martin averaged 38.5 net yards on four punts, placing one of them inside the Bengals’ 20-yard line. The punt coverage allowed 25 yards on two punt returns by Trent Taylor. Bills returner Nyheim Hines averaged just 22.5 yards on four kick returns. He did not get a chance to return either of Cincinnati’s punts, as both went out of bounds. Hines’ best kick return of 30 yards was erased by a holding penalty on Quintin Morris.

COACHING: F

There is no other way to put this: Sean McDermott, Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier all got schooled. Far too often during the season and especially on Sunday, Dorsey’s entire game plan seemed to be “Josh Allen, please do something awesome.” Not surprisingly, that didn’t work against superior competition. The defensive shortcomings can be capsulized nicely by one play: On third-and-4 from the Bills’ 14-yard line with 2:47 left in the second quarter, the Bills sent a blitz at Burrow. Fine enough. But why then were the cornerbacks giving at least 5 yards of cushion to the Bengals’ receivers? Not surprisingly, Burrow simply threw a quick completion to Chase for a first down that was breathtaking in its ease. The Bills did not have any answers for anything the Bengals did offensively. McDermott wasted a timeout in the second half on defense – the third time in the postseason that happened. His two decisions to punt – once on fourth-and-10 from the Bengals’ 41-yard line in the first half and again on fourth-and-2 from the Bills’ 20-yard line near the end of the third quarter were questionable at best and cowardly at worst. The decision to go for it on fourth-and-6 in the fourth quarter when down 17 points instead of kicking a field goal also didn’t seem to make much sense. It is ultra-concerning that the Bills’ last two playoff losses fall largely on McDermott’s shoulders.