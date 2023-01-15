Report Card: Buffalo Bills overcome plenty of shaky moments to advance to divisional round

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

RUNNING GAME: B-

Things started slow, as Devin Singletary was stopped for a 2-yard gain and James Cook managed just 3 yards on second down on the Bills’ first series. On third and 5, quarterback Josh Allen scrambled for a 2-yard gain, but then fumbled the ball out of bounds. The Bills were then unable to convert fourth and 3, leading to a turnover on downs. On Buffalo’s third possession, however, Singletary converted a third-and-1 carry for a 2-yard gain and a first down – which has been no sure thing this season – and then Cook went 12 yards to the house for a touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Allen scrambled for 8 yards on a third-and-7 play to convert a first down. Cook hit runs of 9 and 13 yards to start a drive midway through the second quarter, but Allen then forced a deep ball intended for John Brown that was picked off. It would have been nice to stay with the run there. Singletary had three straight runs in the third quarter that went for 21 yards, but, again, the Bills then started passing after that and the drive stalled. Cook lost 5 yards on a carry in the third quarter. Singletary closed out the win with a 7-yard gain on a third-and-7 play in the fourth quarter that allowed the Bills to run out the clock. He finished with a team-high 48 yards on 10 carries, while Cook had 39 yards on 10 carries and Allen finished with 20 yards on just four attempts.

PASSING GAME: B-

Allen’s final numbers – 23 of 39, 352 yards, three touchdowns – jump off the page, but this was only a game because of the turnovers. Again, the Bills proved to be their toughest opponent, as Allen threw a pair of interceptions and the pass protection failed to account for blitzing Miami safety Eric Rowe in the third quarter, leading to a sack-fumble that was recovered by Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler and returned for a touchdown. Allen was sacked a whopping seven times, resulting in 36 lost yards. Still, the Bills’ quarterback made some absolutely incredible throws. At times, his receivers didn’t help him out. Both Dawson Knox and Khalil Shakir had plays that were ruled catches on the field overturned. One good sign for the offense was how much Gabe Davis gave the team. He finished with six catches for 113 yards and the touchdown that provided the winning points.

RUN DEFENSE: A

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One of the more underrated aspects going into this game was Miami not having running back Raheem Mostert – who ran wild against the Bills here in December. Without him, the Dolphins didn’t accomplish much on the ground. Jeff Wilson Jr. was held to just 23 yards on 10 carries, although he did score a 1-yard touchdown. The Bills’ long run allowed was just 8 yards, which was accomplished twice by Miami, once by wide receiver Tyreek Hill and another time by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Seven of Miami’s rushing attempts in the first half were limited to gains of 2 yards or less, including a 2-yard tackle for loss by Shaq Lawson on Salvon Ahmed and a 3-yard tackle for loss on Hill by Edmunds. Lawson combined with nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to stop Ahmed for a 2-yard loss in the third quarter. Ed Oliver stopped Wilson for no gain in the fourth quarter. One of the biggest plays of the game was Bills linebacker Matt Milano stopping Ahmed for no gain on a third-and-1 run from the Miami 48-yard line with 3:26 remaining. That forced Miami into a fourth and 1, and the Dolphins couldn’t get the play off in time and took a delay-of-game penalty.

PASS DEFENSE: A-

The Bills did benefit from some good fortune early in the game, as Jaylen Waddle got behind the defense early, but dropped a pass that hit him in the chest. Later, Waddle got behind Tre’Davious White, but the pass from Skylar Thompson was slightly underthrown, allowing White to get back into the play and break the pass up. The Bills had a whopping 10 passes defensed, with middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds having four of them. White had two, as did rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was one of the heroes of the win. Elam stepped into the lineup after Dane Jackson was hurt and came away with an interception. The pass rush produced four sacks – two by Milano, one by Boogie Basham and one by Oliver.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

It was bad, and it could have been worse. The punt coverage gave up a 50-yard return to Miami’s Cedrick Wilson Jr., which is a big reason why punter Sam Martin had just a 33.2-yard net average on five attempts. Nyheim Hines muffed a punt in the third quarter, but the Bills were exceptionally fortunate that linebacker Tyrel Dodson was there to recover the loose ball. Tyler Bass kicking the ball out of bounds after his 33-yard field goal in the second quarter started an absolutely miserable stretch for the entire team. Hines averaged 28.0 yards on two kick returns and gained 17 yards on three punt returns. Bass also hit a 39-yard field goal near the end of the second quarter.

COACHING: C

First, the good news: McDermott won a challenge in the first half, overturning an incomplete ruling on a pass to Gabe Davis that ended up being a 19-yard gain. Now, the bad: The timeout usage was bad. I get why McDermott used one with 7 seconds left in the first half and the clock stopped – as he appeared to be giving the officials more time to potentially review a pass to Stefon Diggs in the end zone that might have been a touchdown. It didn’t work, though. In the second half, the Bills used two defensive timeouts and, to make matters even worse, both times it erased what would have been favorable results for Buffalo. It’s always a dangerous game second-guessing play calling, but the offensive sequence early in the fourth quarter was gross. Two vertical routes for Davis that fell incomplete and then an Allen sack on third down was a bad, bad look for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The Bills got away with it, but they’ve seriously got to clean things up next week.