Report Card: Bills were aggressive from start to finish in burying Patriots

In two words, too easy. Josh Allen did whatever he wanted all night long, finishing 27 of 36 for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Just think what those numbers would have been if Taiwan Jones and Dawson Knox didn’t drop touchdowns. Allen was in total command. Stefon Diggs was simply too good for the Patriots, finishing with nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. No other Bills receiver finished with three catches, but nine other players had receptions. Knox bounced back from his drop to finish with 51 receiving yards, making a couple of really tough receptions. It was a fairly quiet night for Cole Beasley, who finished with three catches for 17 yards. Beasley limped off the field in the fourth quarter after appearing to get his foot stuck in the turf on a play a few minutes earlier. Bills fans need to hope that’s nothing serious, because Beasley is a huge part of the offensive attack. You know things are going well in the passing game when Lee Smith not only catches a 4-yard touchdown, but also gains 27 yards on a completion. That’s just rubbing it in at that point. Adding John Brown to the mix, which should happen for the postseason (if not next week) will make an already potent group even more dangerous.