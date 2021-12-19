Report Card: Bills get the job done against Panthers with solid all-around effort

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium …

Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills' big win With No. 2 wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders out because of a knee injury against the Carolina Panthers, Davis stepped into the starting lineup and came through in a big way during a 31-14 win at Highmark Stadium.

RUNNING GAME: B

Devin Singletary had season highs in carries and yards, with 22 for 86, including a 16-yard touchdown that opened the scoring. If you throw out Josh Allen’s two kneeldowns, Singletary was the only player to have more than one rushing attempt.

“It feels good,” said Singletary, who is usually not the most illuminating quote. “I think we can build off of this.”

For a run game that has taken a whole bunch of criticism this season, it was indeed a step in the right direction.

“It wasn't so much of proving the doubters wrong, because there's always going to be doubters,” Singletary said. “It was just doing what we needed to do to go 1-0.”

Isaiah McKenzie had one carry out of the Wildcat formation, but it was a good one – he gained 8 yards on third-and-5. Allen’s only actual rushing attempt was a scramble for 26 yards in which he broke an early tackle.

Jason Wolf: Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs? “We all know who we have next week,” Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “It’s no secret. … Every game from here on out for us is a playoff game, and we’ve got to treat it as such.”

PASSING GAME: B