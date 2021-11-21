Report Card: Bills flunk every test in embarrassing home loss to Colts

Picture what you would consider be the worst result possible. Now double that, and that’s what the Bills got Sunday. Embarrassing is the only word to use after Jonathan Taylor sliced and diced his way through the defense on his way to 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 32 carries. He wasn’t the only one, either, as the Colts ran for 264 yards – the most given up by the Bills on the ground since New England gained 273 on Dec. 23, 2018. “We’ve got to get that fixed,” McDermott said. “There’s a formula to win and there’s a formula on the other end of it, too. … When we’re getting beat at the point of attack, obviously, I have to do a better job there.” It was evident from the start the Bills were going to be in for a long day. The Bills trust nickel cornerback Taron Johnson in run support, but he missed back-to-back tackles on the opening drive, and the floodgates were officially opened. Matt Milano led the Bills with nine tackles, but other than one tackle for loss, not many were impactful.