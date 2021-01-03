Report Card: Bills earn straight 'As' after embarrassing Dolphins

This was just an absolute pantsing by Sean McDermott and Co. against a Miami team that needed a win to make the postseason. McDermott sent a message in sweeping the AFC East for the first time in franchise history – the division belongs to Buffalo now. One of the goals for this coaching staff coming into this season was a home playoff game – now the Bills will have at least two of them with a win in the wild-card round. There will be some who question the wisdom of playing Allen, Diggs and some of the other starters for as long as he did, but McDermott has more than earned the benefit of the doubt. He decided the No. 2 seed and momentum heading into the postseason was worth playing for, and boy, did his team respond. Buffalo scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams for the first time since 2011.