Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win

I’m in favor of getting the bad news out of the way first, so let’s do that. Questioning the offensive coordinator is nothing new in Buffalo. Frequently, that feels overblown. During the second quarter, however, it felt justified. Brian Daboll's decision to call three consecutives passes from the 1-yard line was ridiculous. Yes, if Sanders makes the catch on fourth down, this isn’t as much of an issue, but in that situation, the offensive coordinator has to trust his offensive line and 6-foot-5 quarterback to gain 1 yard on one of those plays. Also, running Allen – thus exposing him to a big hit on the penultimate play of the second quarter – before going into halftime was reckless. If you’re going to sit on it, just hand the ball off to a running back there. Also, coach Sean McDermott used three timeouts in a poor manner. Two of them were spent on offense to prevent the play clock from expiring, and one was on defense. That could have been costly. Now, the good news. The Bills have won back-to-back games in New England – the first team to accomplish that since the Colts in 2005 and '06, and the first team to win by 10-plus points in New England in back-to-back years since Denver in 1995-96. Despite constant interruptions with players going on the reserve/Covid-19 list, McDermott’s team showed up for the biggest game of the season and put together one of its more complete performances. It wasn’t perfect, but it was more than good enough.