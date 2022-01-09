Report Card: Bills' defense ends the regular season on a high note in win over Jets

This was a wild one to grade. Punter Matt Haack was atrocious kicking into the wind in the second quarter, with a pair of punts that managed just 43 yards combined. Haack also dropped a bad snap from Reid Ferguson in the third quarter, and after running around in the backfield, managed to get off just a 7-yard punt. Still, there was some good on special teams, too. Cam Lewis blocked a punt – the franchise’s first since a game against Seattle in November 2016. Micah Hyde averaged 9.7 yards on three punt returns, and the kick coverage and punt-coverage units were solid. The Bills limited Keelan Cole to 7 yards on his one kick return and 3 yards on one punt return. Siran Neal downed a punt at the Jets’ 2-yard line, and Haack did have one punt that went 53 yards into the wind.

The Jets hung around a lot longer than was expected, especially after the Bills raced out to a quick 10-0 lead. Sean McDermott’s timeout usage was not good. The Bills had to burn a timeout in each half because the play clock was about to expire, but those weren’t nearly as bad as intentionally running the play clock down before taking a timeout to avoid a delay of game prior to a fourth-and-1 play. In that situation, if you’re going to punt, just do it. The timeout is more valuable than trying to get the Jets to jump offside, which is successful maybe once in 100 tries. That lost timeout could have come in handy on the last possession of the first half for the Bills. So, it wasn’t perfect, but some big-picture perspective is needed. The Bills won the division at home for the first time since 1995 and for the second consecutive year. That’s a reason to celebrate. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier also deserves some praise, not just for what his unit did Sunday, but for what it was able to accomplish throughout the regular season.